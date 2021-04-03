Naruto Shippuden: Steve Aoki and Viz Launch 2nd Apparel Line

Musician Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Collection and VIZ Media have teamed up again to release a second apparel line featuring the iconic Naruto Shippuden anime. Following the lauded first Dim Mak x Naruto collaboration, which was released in September, the second drop takes a deeper dive into Masashi Kishimoto's epic tale of the Five Great Shinobi Nations. The collection will be available on April 3rd, 2021.

Everyone can learn something from Naruto Uzumaki's "ninja way" – to never run from struggles, to never go back on a promise, and to never leave a comrade behind. Particularly in today's divisive world, it is imperative to remember that protecting and bettering one's community is worth taking a stand for. The "Will of Fire," a common theme throughout the series, is rooted in the belief that love is the key to peace and that the village is equivalent to a large family or community. Symbolically, the "Will of Fire" represents the hopes and dreams of future generations while finding strength in protecting their loved ones against all odds. Steve Aoki clearly drew inspiration from the anime.

"As an Asian-American kid growing up in the USA, there were not many people who looked like me – I felt different. Eventually, music allowed me to find my community and build my tribe. In 1996, I founded Dim Mak Records as a means to foster this chosen family and to project a message to the world that through grit and resilience, anything is achievable by any means necessary – this has been the Dim Mak mantra ever since and a testament to our Will of Fire." Steve Aoki announced.

The Naruto x Dim Mak collaboration includes twelve apparel styles in multiple colorways and tie-dyes, each depicting unique story arcs for fan-favorite characters, including Itachi, Gaara, Jiraiya, Kakashi, and of course, the original Team 7 Genin – Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura. The collection debuts exclusively at www.dimmakcollection.com and on the NTWRK platform on April 3rd, 2021. You can see the full selection there.