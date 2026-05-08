Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy Has Released a New Shave Ice Flavor For Summer

ZOA Energy has a new flavor coming out this month as they will introduce the new blue raspberry Shave Ice flavor as part of a new campaign

Article Summary ZOA Energy is launching limited-edition Shave Ice, a blue raspberry summer flavor inspired by the classic Hawaiian treat.

The new ZOA Energy Shave Ice flavor arrives May 18, 2026, online via Amazon, with select retail availability in Hawaii.

ZOA Energy says Shave Ice delivers nostalgic flavor plus electrolytes, B and C vitamins, and Camu Camu superfruit.

ZOA Energy also unveiled a new campaign and refreshed packaging focused on everyday rhythm, flow, and modern shelf appeal.

ZOA Energy has revealed a brand-new flavor coming out later this month, as they unveiled the new Shave Ice flavor as part of a new campaign effort. This is a blue raspberry flavor that has been designed to mimic what it was like going out and getting a shave ice from a stand during the summer, only sealed up in a can. We were sent some ahead of the launch, and it actually tastes pretty awesome. A lot better than some of the other flavors ZOA has had out, and that might be the point with this new campaign as they're looking ot reintroduce the brand to people. We have more details about it below as the new flavor will launch on May 18, 2026.

ZOA Energy Releases New Shave Ice Flavor As Part of New Campaign

Developed in partnership with Chicago-based creative agency Highdive, the platform was built around a single honest insight: people performing at their best aren't chasing extremes, they're finding their rhythm. In a category long defined by louder, faster, harder, Highdive flipped the script. "You Can't Fake This Kind of Energy" positions ZOA not as another shot of hype, but as a way to help you enter – and stay in – flow throughout the day. Through real people and real moments — from a dad balancing time with his daughter to creators navigating packed, fast-moving schedules — the campaign shows that ZOA delivers energy built for the rhythm of everyday life, all day. This marks the first work to come out of the Highdive partnership and will live across social and digital channels. See the campaign here .

This shift is reinforced by ZOA's refreshed packaging, designed to deliver a more modern, confident look on shelf. It also clearly communicates the brand's energy and electrolyte offering and makes it easier for consumers to navigate flavors. The updated design will launch this summer, with availability starting as early as June. As part of this next chapter, ZOA is also introducing Shave Ice, a limited-edition flavor inspired by the iconic Hawaiian treat and the brand's Polynesian roots. With a vibrant blue raspberry profile, the new release delivers refreshing, nostalgic taste, while still including electrolytes and the rest of the better-for-you ingredients like B&C vitamins and Camu Camu superfruit. The flavor will be available for a limited time beginning May 18 exclusively online via Amazon , with select availability at brick-and-mortar retailers in Hawaii.

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