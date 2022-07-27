Magic: The Gathering: Unlimited Bayou Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Bayou from the Unlimited Edition core set of Magic: The Gathering up for auction! This dual land is a scarce and much sought-after trading card for black-green decks in Legacy, Vintage, and Commander. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, July 27th, to place a bid on this strong and valuable Magic card.

A must-have land card in competitive Eternal formats across the board, this card doesn't appear to do much at first, but as a land card that taps for two colors and enters the battlefield untapped with no stipulation, this card is remarkably powerful in the formats where it's legal. As such, dual lands of this variety fetch a very high price on the secondary market, also partly due to the fact that Wizards of the Coast has promised that they will never reprint them. Furthermore according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The card offered here is one of the highly sought-after "dual land" cards, Bayou. This copy is from the Unlimited Edition, meaning that it had a print run of 16,000 copies. Bayou counts as both a Swamp and a Forest and is affected by spells that affect either. CGC has awarded the following grades: centering (8.5), surface (5.5), corners (5), and edges (5.5). The artwork is done by Jesper Myrfors. CGC certified 2 copies earning Excellent+ 5.5 grade and 22 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this formidable and scarce Magic: The Gathering card, please note that you will only have up until Wednesday, July 27th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!