Pokémon Red Version: Japanese Copy Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed Japanese-language copy of Pokémon Red Version for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld gaming device up for auction! Alongside Pokémon Green Version (which was changed to Pokémon Blue Version in markets outside of Japan), Red Version was the first game released in the Pokémon franchise back in 1996. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 9th, to place a bid on this amazingly sought-after video game.

This is the game that started it all, folks. First released in 1996 as Pocket Monsters Red, this game revolutionized an entire generation and then some. Many a legend has been told on the playgrounds and school halls across the globe about this game and the many, many plot points, glitches, rumors (some true, many others quite false), and other wonderful stories that came from a game such as Pokémon Red Version. But suffice it to say, this game has been hallowed in the hearts and minds of so many Pokéfans that the fact that the franchise has become the world's most popular isn't even up for debate. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pocket Monsters AKA – VGA 85 NM+ Qualified [Japanese Version], Game Boy Nintendo 1996 JPN. Japanese version of Pokémon Red Version. First time offered by Heritage Auctions.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful copy of Pokémon Red Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 9th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!