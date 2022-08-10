Pokémon TCG: 1st Edition Fossil Gengar Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded 1st Edition copy of Gengar from the Fossil expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This card, listed as card #5 from the set, is an iconic Pokémon TCG card from some of the earliest days of the game. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 10th, to place a bid on this beautifully-preserved trading card.

This Pokémon card is a big deal: Prior to Fossil, Gengar's line had been in print already (as of the Base Set), but Gengar itself was nowhere to be seen. When the set came out, fans were absolutely enthralled by Gengar's appearance at long last (the same can be said of Dragonite's line as well, but that's a story for a different listing). Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This Pokémon made its TV debut in the United States on September 8, 1998. Do you recall the opening scene? No? Well, we've got you covered! The first scene of the TV series was a battle between a Gengar and Nidorino. Ash Ketchum was watching the battle on TV. That's correct! Gengar was one of the first two Pokémon that television audiences were introduced to! This particular card is from the third release set for the trading card game, Fossil Set. The artwork is by Keiji Kinebuchi. CGC awarded the following subgrades: centering (9), surface (9), corners (8.5), edges (9). CGC certified 140 copies earning Mint 9 grade and 15 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisite Gengar from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 10th, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!