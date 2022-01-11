Pokémon TCG: Graded Holofoil Umbreon Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auction lots and listings pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, grade-8.5 holofoil copy of Umbreon from the Neo Discovery expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Umbreon is one of two evolutions of Eevee in the Pokémon TCG set, the other being Espeon. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, January 11th, to place a bid on this stunning card from the game.

Umbreon is an interesting Pokémon in that it requires the trainer to evolve Eevee into it only during the nighttime. A formidable Dark-type creature in all games after Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow, Umbreon also cannot be an evolutionary option for Eevee in the games Pokémon FireRed or Pokémon LeafGreen. Furthermore, according to the card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

In the beginning, Eevee was able to evolve into 3 different Pokémon depending on the stone it was exposed to; however, over time, it's been discovered that Eevee has a total of 8 evolutions! One of the evolutions includes Umbreon, featured in this high-grade card! The evolution occurs when Eevee has high levels of friendship with its trainer, and the trainer is holding a Moon Shard in their bag

[note: this evolutionary method only applies in Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness.]. The artwork was done by Kimiya Masago.

If you wish to place a bid on this beautifully preserved holofoil card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, January 11th to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!