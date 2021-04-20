100,000 Disloyal WWE Fans Tuned Out of WWE Raw This Week

Tragedy struck the pro wrestling industry Tuesday as the ratings for WWE Raw dropped and viewership once again fell below 2 million viewers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.907 million viewers across three hours of 2.017 million viewers, 1.981 million viewers, and 1.724 million viewers. The first two hours drew a .63 in 18-49 and the third hour drew a .57, averaging out to .61. Raw took the top three spots in the Cable Top 150 chart.

And it broke The Chadster's heart.

Let's just take a look back at what The Chadster wrote last week:

Here's the data: Raw's three hours this week drew 2.125 million viewers, 2.091 million viewers, and 1.862 million viewers. Add it all together and divide it by three and you get the average, 2.026 million viewers, up a lot from last week's episode and the highest number Raw has scored in months. But the great news doesn't end there. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw drew .69, .71, and .65, taking the top three spots on the cable ranking charts, which are organized by that number. On average, raw drew a .68 in 18-49 this week.

That's what we, the WWE Universe, were able to accomplish. People like you. People like The Chadster. But this week, things took a dark, dark turn, as over 100,000 of those viewers who tuned in to make WWE Raw the A-Show once again decided to give up and watch something else this week. Why?! What could be more important than watching WWE Raw?!

The Chadster is extremely disappointed in all of you, but most of all, The Chadster is disappointed in himself. The Chadster is disappointed in himself for having faith in people to be as loyal to WWE as The Chadster is, but clearly, not everyone was up to the task. So, to some extent, unrealistic expectations are at least partially on The Chadster. But you all played a role in this and The Chadster hopes you're willing to take responsibility and make amends by tuning in to watch NXT tonight on the USA Network and of course tuning back into WWE Raw next Monday.

