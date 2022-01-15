1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West

With Taylor Sheridan's Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone having shuffled off Paramount Network's programming coil for the season and the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown having wrapped its season (?!?) run last week, that leaves only the Sam Elliott (Shea Brennan), Tim McGraw (James Dutton) & Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton)-starring "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883 left to represent the "Sheridan-verse" (for now). But before we get a recap of last week's episode and take a look at what was on tap with this week's official podcast episode, we have a set of preview images and an overview for "The Fangs of Freedom" as Shea, Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), and the others face the fallout from the river crossing:

1883 Season 2 Episode 5 "The Fangs of Freedom": Shea and Thomas cope with the aftermath of the river crossing, but there is little time to grieve and no shortage of challenges ahead. Elsa and Ennis share a romantic moment.

And just in case you need a quick refresher, here's a look at a quick recap of last week's episode "The Crossing":

And in the latest episode of the official podcast, host Jefferson White speaks with McGraw, Hill, and Isabel May to discuss the differences between the idealistic picture of the West and the harsh realities of history:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>