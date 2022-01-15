1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West

Posted on
by
|
Comments

With Taylor Sheridan's Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone having shuffled off Paramount Network's programming coil for the season and the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown having wrapped its season (?!?) run last week, that leaves only the Sam Elliott (Shea Brennan), Tim McGraw (James Dutton) & Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton)-starring "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883 left to represent the "Sheridan-verse" (for now). But before we get a recap of last week's episode and take a look at what was on tap with this week's official podcast episode, we have a set of preview images and an overview for "The Fangs of Freedom" as Shea, Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), and the others face the fallout from the river crossing:

1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.
1883
Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

1883 Season 2 Episode 5 "The Fangs of Freedom": Shea and Thomas cope with the aftermath of the river crossing, but there is little time to grieve and no shortage of challenges ahead. Elsa and Ennis share a romantic moment.

And just in case you need a quick refresher, here's a look at a quick recap of last week's episode "The Crossing":

And in the latest episode of the official podcast, host Jefferson White speaks with McGraw, Hill, and Isabel May to discuss the differences between the idealistic picture of the West and the harsh realities of history:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.