1899 Showrunners Confirm Netflix Series Ending After Single Season

It appears that whatever mysteries remained by the time the credits rolled on Baran bo Odar & Jantje Friese's (Dark) 1899 will remain just that. Earlier today, the showrunners confirmed that the series will not be returning for future seasons. "With a heavy heart, we have to tell you that '1899' will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with 'Dark.' But sometimes, things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget," read the statement from Odar and Friese that was posted on Odar's Instagram account.

Here's a look at Odar's post from earlier today confirming the news:

Starring Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume, and Anton Lesser, here's a look back at the official trailer for 1899:

The eight episodes follow the mysterious circumstances around the voyage of an immigrant ship from Europe to New York. The passengers, all of different backgrounds and nationalities, are united by their hopes and dreams for a new century and their future abroad. When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger's pasts through a web of secrets.