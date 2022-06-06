1899 Teased By Netflix For Geeked Week, First Trailer Released

1899 is a new show coming to Netflix, teased with a new trailer at Geeked Week this afternoon. The show is from the creators of Dark, and this looks even better than that was. It looks like this show will keep the creator's love of weirdness intact. You can check out the first trailer for the show below.

What Is The Mystery of 1899?

Below, you can find a behind the scenes video of Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of "Dark", giving us an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of 1899, including how it was brought to life using some of the world's most advanced production technology:

The series will star Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham, Anton Lesser, Andreas Pietschmann, and Clara Rosager. "1899. A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare."

In an interview with Deadline, the creators teased a bit more: "Being true to the cultures and languages was really important; we never wanted to have characters from different countries, but everyone speaks English. We wanted to explore this heart of Europe, where everyone comes from somewhere else and speaks a different language, and language defines so much of your culture and your behavior."

I am all in on this one. It looks chilling and dreary and right up my alley. I loved Dark, so I assume that this will be something fans of that series will be able to sink their teeth into for sure. 1899 will be on Netflix soon, though no release date is known at this time.