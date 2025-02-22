Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: 1923, yellowstone

1923 Season 2: Yellowstone Prequel Returns with "The Killing Season"

Returning on Sunday, here's our preview of Taylor Sheridan’s Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923 S02E01: "The Killing Season."

Harsh winter endangers Dutton Ranch, testing Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford's characters.

Spencer embarks on a challenging journey home to protect his family in Montana.

Alexandra crosses the Atlantic to reunite with Spencer amidst rising threats.

In the second season of Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton Ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love. As you can tell, the hit prequel series is hitting the ground running when it returns on Sunday, Feb. 23rd – and we have everything that you need to know to be prepared for what's to come.

Along with the official overview and image gallery for S02E01: "The Killing Season," we also have a look back at the previously released teasers and trailers, along with an official recap that covers the first season in less than 30 minutes and a look behind the season at Season 2 with the cast and creative team:

1923 Season 2 Episode 1 "The Killing Season" Preview

1923 Season 2 Episode 1 "The Killing Season" Preview – The winter brings new challenges and dangers for the Duttons; Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) set off on separate journeys. Written by Taylor Sheridan, here's a preview of the season opener:

In addition to Mirren and Ford, Paramount+'s 1923 also stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter. With the second season set to premiere on February 23rd, here's a look back at the two previously released teasers and teaser trailer:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s 1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

