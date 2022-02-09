2022 Crunchyroll Anime Awards: Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen Win Big

Crunchyroll announced the winners of the 6th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, honoring the fan-favorite and best-in-class anime series, characters, and creators across streaming. Is anyone surprised that Attack on Titan is on the top of the list?

So nearly 17 million votes were cast this year from fans in the U.S. all the way to Saint Helena island celebrating the best and brightest in Japanese animation and voice acting. Votes came in from fans in more than 200 countries and territories, with the highest engagement coming from Brazil, France, Mexico, United Kingdom and the United States in alphabetical order. India was also included in the top 10 countries for the first time, with Argentina, Canada, Chile and Germany, also showing strong support for their favorite anime!

Winners were chosen by global anime fans and a committee of international judges. The full list of winners can be found below and on the Anime Awards website and across Crunchyroll social channels.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Winners

Anime of the Year – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Boy – Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Best Girl – Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Protagonist – Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Best Antagonist – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Fight Scene – Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo VS Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Director – Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI

Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Character Design – Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Score – Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Opening Sequence (OP) – Boku no sensou by Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1. Storyboard and Direction: Yuichiro Hayashi

Best Ending Sequence (ED) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Action – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Comedy – Komi Can't Communicate

Best Drama – To Your Eternity

Best Fantasy – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2

Best Romance – Horimiya

Best Film – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Best VA Performance (Japanese) – Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best VA Performance (English) – David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo/"ADAM" – SK8 The Infinity

Best VA Performance – (German) – René Dawn-Claude – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best VA Performance – (French) – Enzo Ratsito – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best VA Performance – (Portuguese) – Léo Rabelo – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best VA Performance – (Castilian) – Marcel Navarro – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Best VA Performance – (Spanish) – Irwin Daayán – Rengoku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Best VA Performance – (Russian) – Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train