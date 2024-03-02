Posted in: Anime, Awards Shows, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, anime, chainsaw man, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, spy x family, Suzume

2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards: JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man Win Big

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards were held in Tokyo, with JUJUTSU KAISEN and Chainsaw Man winning big. Here's a look at our winners...

The 2024 Annual Crunchyroll Awards were today, and JUJUTSU KAISEN won a major chunk of the awards for which it was nominated. Unsurprisingly, Suzume won Best Film, Chainsaw Man won Best New Anime and its voice actor nominations, and most unsurprising of all, little Anya Folger from SPY x FAMILY won as the "Must Protect at All Costs" character.

Crunchyroll announced the winners for the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards during a live ceremony in Tokyo that featured global celebrity presenters and exciting musical performances, all to honor the creators, musicians, and performers powering the global love of anime. The full list of winners can be found below and on the Anime Awards website. (Full disclosure: I was one of the judges this year)

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards were held live in Tokyo, Japan, and livestreamed globally on the Crunchyroll YouTube Channel and Twitch, hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. The winners for each category were revealed by a slate of global celebrity presenters, representing passionate anime fans from across entertainment, including three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist Megan Thee Stallion, Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA, award-winning actress Iman Vellani (MS. MARVEL and THE MARVELS), Academy Award-winning duo Phil Lord & Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), director Joaquim Dos Santos (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse), sports superstar DeMarcus Lawrence (NFL's Dallas Cowboys) and wrestling legend Mercedes Varnado (Former WWE World Champion).

In addition, there were several international stars in attendance, including Indian film actor Rashmika Mandanna, Korean film director Bong Joon Ho (Parasite, Snowpiercer), Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, and recording artist Labrinth, actress and entrepreneur Liza Soberano, Japanese TV personality and former Japanese Decathlon Champion So Takei, actress, singer and model Chiaki Kuriyama, and Japanese night club host, entrepreneur and TV personality Roland.

The Anime Awards pre-show, co-hosted by Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu with content creator Lena Lemon, was also a celebrity and influencer affair featuring GRAMMY-nominated musician Porter Robinson, drag entertainer and international DJ Aquaria (winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10), recording artist, producer and DJ Yaeji, rapper and artist Che Lingo, model, voice-over and film actor Vinnie Hacker, fashion creator Nava Rose, professional streamer Emiru, and recording artist Ylona Garcia.

Anime fans across the globe were also treated to a variety of musical performances during the show, including the first live performance of the official Anime Awards Theme Song, created and performed by composers Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), a rendition of "Battlecry," the opening song of Samurai Champloo, performed by Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 in commemoration of the show's 20th anniversary, and an exciting performance of "Idol" by Japanese pop duo YOASOBI, who performed their Anime Award-winning song ahead of their set at Coachella. To honor fan-favorite anime series celebrating milestones, a unique medley of iconic songs from each series was performed by a live orchestra in a symphony format.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 Winners (Listed in alphabetical order by category)

Anime of the Year – JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Action – JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Anime Song – Idol by YOASOBI for【OSHI NO KO】

Best Art Direction – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Character Design – Sayaka Koiso , Tadashi Hiramatsu for JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Cinematography – JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Comedy – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE

Best Director – Shota Goshozono, JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Drama – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Best Ending Sequence – Akari by Soshi Sakiyama from JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Fantasy – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Film – Suzume

Best Main Character – Monkey D. Luffy from ONE PIECE

Best New Series – Chainsaw Man

Best Opening Sequence – Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani from JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Original Anime – Buddy Daddies

Best Romance – Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Best Score – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Best Slice of Life – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Best Supporting Character – Satoru Gojo from JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Voice Actor Performance (Arabic) – Taleb Alrefai , Senku Ishigami, Dr. STONE

Best Voice Actor Performance (Castilian) – Joel Gómez Jimenez , Denji, Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Actor Performance (English) – Ryan Colt Levy , Denji, Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Actor Performance (French) – Martial Le Minoux , Suguru Geto, JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Voice Actor Performance (German) – Franziska Trunte , Power, Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Actor Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh , Denji, Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Actor Performance (Japanese) – Yuichi Nakamura , Satoru Gojo, JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Voice Actor Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Léo Rabelo , Satoru Gojo, JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Voice Actor Performance (Latin Spanish) – Emilio Treviño , Denji, Chainsaw Man

"Must Protect At All Cost" Character – Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

"Anime fans from around the world have spoken, and collectively, they cast more votes than in the history of the Anime Awards to crown the 2024 winners," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "Anime is a powerful force, driving pop culture and connecting global fans, and it is a privilege to celebrate and honor this dynamic art form."

