Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl
2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech Takes on BYU (Sorry, Notre Dame)
The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl will see Georgia Tech taking on BYU for "The People’s National Championship" on December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Article Summary
- Georgia Tech faces BYU in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl, airing December 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
- Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls reveal lineups of all-new and classic Edible Mascots for game day fun.
- Fans can watch Mascot Cam, a new live TikTok stream showing mascot antics throughout the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
- The Pop-Tarts Bowl continues its tradition of quirky, snack-filled celebrations and interactive fan events.
Last week, we learned who would make up the rosters for Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls during this year's 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl (more on that below). Now, we know which teams will be taking the field Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Earlier today, it was announced that "The People's National Championship" will be fought between the ACC's Georgia Tech and Big 12's BYU.
Here's a look at the official selection video that went live earlier today, followed by what else we know about this year's 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl and more:
Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: Team Sprinkles Edible Mascots Roster
Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:
Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles, this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.
Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.
Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.
Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: Team Swirls Edible Mascots Roster
Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:
Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls, this fan-favorite Pop-Tarts Bowl rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.
Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.
Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.
Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Presents… Mascot Cam!
This year, Pop-Tarts is giving fans what they want: the brand's first-ever Mascot Cam, a live, social-first companion to the Pop-Tarts Bowl broadcast on ABC that aiming to be one wild experience. This livestream will give at-home fans a front-row seat to all of the sideline happenings. From epic entrances to the biggest sacrifice ever and everything in between, fans can watch all the hilarious and over-the-top antics unfold – in real time! Tune into the @PopTartsBowl TikTok channel on December 27 to catch every can't-miss moment alongside the game broadcast.