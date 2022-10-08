3 Battle of the Belts IV Results That Ruined The Chadster's Weekend

Tonight ought to be a special night for The Chadster. WWE Extreme Rules is on tonight, and though The Chadster was never a big fan of the original ECW, The Chadster really loved WWE's version of the brand from a few years back. But instead of celebrating the arrival of this big PLE this weekend, The Chadster had to be TORMENTED by watching two hours of AEW wrestling on a Friday, with both AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV airing live on the same night. Auughh man! So unfair!

Making matters worse, The Chadster has also been tasked with recapping the shows in the form of listicles, which is basically a desecration of that sacred journalistic format. Ask The Chadster to write WWE listicles, and The Chadster would do that all day long! But for some reason, nobody ever asks The Chadster to do that. Ray Flook, who is in cahoots with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, only ever wants The Chadster to write about AEW. It's obvious who has a bias around here, and it isn't The Chadster. You've already read The Chadster's unbiased Four Highlights from AEW Rampage That Really Cheesed The Chadster Off, so here's another: Three Battle of the Belts IV Results That Ruined The Chadster's Weekend.

1. Orange Cassidy Returns After Pac Cheats to Win a Second Time at Battle of the Belts IV

Pac has been on an incredible run the last few months in AEW, winning both the Trios Championship with Death Triangle and the All-Atlantic Championship on his own to become the first AEW double champion. Pac's success is basically spitting in the face of Vince McMahon, who never saw Pac as anything more than a cruiserweight jobber. Now, let The Chadster ask you: who knows more about wrestling, Vince McMahon, or Tony Khan? So you can clearly see why it's just so disrespectful of Tony Khan to book Pac like this. Add on top of that that Orange Cassidy is getting serious in this feud, and The Chadster is ready to chuck his whole can of White Seltzer right at the television, which would be yet another way Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's life: by breaking his television.

2. Nyla Rose Steals the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has run rampant over the women's division in AEW, leaving The Chadster to wonder if there are even any opponents left who could take the TBS Championship from her. The Chadster was hoping the answer would be "no" so that Cargill could be forced to retire and stop competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE. Then along comes Nyla Rose. Auughh man! So unfair! Why can't The Chadster ever win?!

3. FTR Retain the ROH Tag Team Championships at Battle of the Belts IV

At some point, Tony Khan is going to need to smarten up to the fact that nobody cares about tag team wrestling. If tag team wrestling was worthwhile, WWE would have invested even the slightest effort into promoting it over the last two decades. But they haven't, and so that tells you all you need to know. Except that Tony Khan isn't a very good listener, so he continues to push FTR, and even the AEW fans clearly don't understand the first thing about the wrestling business because they're cheering, buying tickets, buying merch, and tuning in to see them. The Chadster really can't believe this!

Well, that was the worst two hours The Chadster has ever experienced in his entire life. But now that Battle of the Belts IV is over with, WWE Extreme Rules is on tonight, so hopefully The Chadster can wash away the pain and enjoy wrestling the way it's meant to be experienced: streaming on Peacock with the soothing sounds of Michael Cole to tell you how to feel about it.