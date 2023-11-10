Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, geeked week, netflix, preview, teaser

3 Body Problem Arrives on Netflix in March (KEY ART, SNEAK PEEK)

Netflix's 3 Body Problem, David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo's take on Liu Cixin's novel, is set to arrive on March 21, 2024.

Article Summary Netflix adaptation of Liu Cixin's 3 Body Problem premieres March 21, 2024.

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo are running point on the series.

New key art and an exclusive clip were released during Netflix's Geeked Week.

The series take on the bestselling novel boasts an impressive international cast.

From the Emmy Award-winning duo behind HBO's Game of Thrones and the Emmy Award-nominated writer-producer behind such series such as The Terror: Infamy & True Blood, and inspired by Liu Cixin's international bestseller, Netflix rolled out new key art and sneak preview for 3 Body Problem. Stemming from David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, the epic adaptation looks to redefine sci-fi drama on the small screen in many the same ways that the novel has in the literary world. And you won't have to wait too long to learn if it succeeds, with Netflix's Geeked Week confirming that the series will premiere in March 2024 – here's the key art confirming the date.

With a cast that includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley, here's a look at a clip from Netflix's 3 Body Problem – set to hit screens on March 21, 2024:

A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history.

Benioff and Weiss are Showrunners and Executive Producers. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) co-created the series with Benioff & Weiss and is an Executive Producer and Writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is an Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman & Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Plan B Entertainment – Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner's company (Okja, Moonlight) are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike & Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!