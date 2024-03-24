Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, death stranding, hideo kojima, Liu Cixin, metal gear solid, netflix, video games

3 Body Problem: Video Games Legend Hideo Kojima Praises Netflix Series

The Netflix version of 3 Body Problem has drawn praise from video game designer Hideo Kojima, who has read the books and shares his thoughts.

Article Summary Hideo Kojima praises Netflix's "3 Body Problem" adaptation for its unique scale and style.

The show captures complex science fiction differently than typical Hollywood blockbusters.

Kojima commends the storytelling, worldwide perspective, and adaptation for TV.

Famed game designer suggests the series will lead viewers to explore the original books.

The Netflix adaptation of Liu Cixin's epic science fiction novel 3 Body Problem is now on Netflix, and reviews are mostly positive but mixed. Turning the hard SciFi novel filled with Hard Science and sometimes obtuse storytelling can be tricky. Some viewers are into it; others not so much. Now video game designer and creator of the "Metal Gear Solid" series and Death Stranding's own Hideo Kojima, a proud Science Fiction and genre fan (if you didn't notice from what he puts in his games), has weighed in on Twitter/X.

Kojima wrote: "I've just finished watching through eight episodes of "3 Body Problem." The original novel by Liu Cixin is depicted on a grand scale and in a unique style. With a slow-paced introduction, the ensemble drama spins a timeless story with intersecting characters. Abstract and surrealistic images, like that of "a blink in space" and "a countdown reflected on the retina," are very difficult to visualize."

In case you're wondering, Kojima has read the original trilogy of 3 Body Problem.

"Though this is an invasion from outer space, it is much more complicated than simply showing a large mother ship flying into a big city, attacking, and defending against an army, in a similar fashion to films like director Emmerich's. However, the way this has been incorporated into a drama series with a worldwide perspective is brilliant. David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have done a marvelous job. By replacing the setting, era, and characters, extracting and adding elements, upping the tempo to make it suitable for a tv series, and rhythmically arranging cutbacks and cliffhangers, they have sublimated this work into an entertainment for everyone – those who have read the original work and those who have not – while retaining the essence of the original."

"The show ends midway through the second book. I do not know if there will be a Season 2, but I am sure that more people will reread the original story after watching this, or they may be encouraged to read the rest of it. In any case, "The Three-Body Problem" is said to have been "read by all mankind." Those who have not yet read it will be able to experience it through this drama. Especially for those who are tired of Hollywood blockbusters, this crazy, novel science fiction is sure to be a blast."

There you go. If you're a fan of Kojima's games, then you know that he has a lot of thoughts about politics and Science Fiction. 3 Body Problem is streaming on Netflix.

