70 Photos from Last Night's Episode of AEW Dynamite 6/30/21

AEW has released 70 photos from last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the final show to emanate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, where AEW spent the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic. The Chadster already reviewed this show earlier, and to be honest, it pains The Chadster to have to relive his pain by looking at photos from the show. But this is what makes The Chadster such a stellar journalist, as he's willing to set aside his own personal trauma to bring you, the readers of Bleeding Cool, unbiased wrestling news. You're welcome.
Chris Jericho arrives to join the commentary team or the final pandemic-era AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling
Photo from Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. The Young Bucks. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Tony Schiavone interviews Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite. Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling
Sting interrupts Tony Schiavone interviewing Ethan Page. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Photo from Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Christian Cage attacks Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Kenny Omega debuts his new facial hair. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Photo from Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Miro. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Photo from Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero vs. Britt Baker and Rebel. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Photo from MJF vs. Sammy Guevara. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
The Pinnacle stand tall on AEW Dynamite. Credit: All Elite Wrestling
