76th Emmy Awards: Bleeding Cool's Viewing Guide to Tonight's Ceremony
Check out Bleeding Cool's guide to what you need to know about tonight's 76th Emmy Awards, hosted by Eugene Levy & Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek).
Will FX Networks continue its awards season drama and comedy dominance with Shōgun and The Bear? Could we be looking at some surprising upsets? Who will walk away with the best acceptance speech – and what unexpected moment will be be posting about on social media the moment it goes down? Those questions and more will be answered during tonight's 76th Emmy Awards, with The Television Academy recognizing some of the best that television has had to offer. Here's a look at what you need to know before the red carpet gets rolled out… 76th Emmy Awards: Bleeding Cool's Viewers' Guide!
76th Emmy Awards: What You Need to Know…
Who's Hosting the "76th Emmy Awards" Ceremony? Eugene Levy and Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) will be hosting tonight's ceremony – the first time that a father/son duo has ever hosted the Emmy Awards.
Where Does the "76th Emmy Awards" Broadcast From? The ceremony broadcasts live coast to coast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
What Time Does the "76th Emmy Awards" Start? The ceremony will run from 8 pm to 11 pm ET/5 pm to 8 pm PT, with a very good chance that it will run over. The official red carpet pre-show kicks off at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.
Where Can I Watch the "76th Emmy Awards"? The ceremony airs on ABC and will stream on Hulu the following day.
Who's Presenting at the "76th Emmy Awards"? So far, we're looking at: Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Meredith Baxter, Candice Bergen, Gael Garcia Bernal, Matt Bomer, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Dulé Hill, Ron Howard, Brendan Hunt, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Diego Luna, Jane Lynch, Steve Martin, Nava Mau, Reba McEntire, Janel Moloney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Niecy Nash-Betts, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Mekhi Phifer, Melissa Peterman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Sam Richardson, Maya Rudolph, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Jimmy Smits, Antony Starr, Gina Torres, Dick Van Dyke, Susan Kelechi Watson, Damon Wayans, Kristen Wiig, Henry Winkler, Bowen Yang, and Steven Yeun. In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.
Who's Producing the "76th Emmy Awards"? Jesse Collins Entertainment Executive Producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay have reassembled the production team from last year's critically acclaimed 75th Emmy Awards telecast. Alex Rudzinski returns as director; Brittany Brazil returns as co-executive producer, as does producer Taryn Hurd, production designer Brian Stonestreet, and head writer Jon Macks. Emmy Award winner Rickey Minor will serve as music director for the sixth time. Lighting designer Noah Mitz and screens producer Drew Findley are returning from last year as well. Eric Cook is joining the team as co-executive producer.
Who's Nominated for the "76th Emmy Awards"? Here's a complete rundown of all of this year's Emmy nominees – including those categories represented during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony and tonight's prime-time ceremony:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell, Shogun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Keke Palmer, Password
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
66th Grammy Awards
76th Annual Tony Awards
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
The 95th Academy Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You" Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Conan O'Brien Must Go
Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.
How To with John Wilson
My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy