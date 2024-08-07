Posted in: NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: a different world, netflix, the cosby show

A Different World Sequel Series Reportedly In Development at Netflix

Reports are Netflix is developing an A Different World sequel series focusing on Dwayne and Whitley’s daughter as she attends Hillman College.

Though there had been rumblings about continuing the series in some manner (continuation of the original series, a sequel spinoff series, etc.) over the years, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that an A Different World sequel series is in development from writer/executive producer Felicia Pride (Bel-Air, Grey's Anatomy) and executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood. Though Netflix did not offer a comment to DH, the series will reportedly focus on Dwayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley's (Jasmine Guy) daughter as she begins her time as a student at Hillman College. Considering the original series wrapped up its six-season run with Dwayne and Whitley heading to Japan to start their new life after Dwayne received a lucrative career offer, it will be interesting to learn the backstory of what took place during the years that viewers missed.

While casting hasn't officially gotten underway yet, the report does note that original series cast members have been contacted and that reactions have been positive. Along with Guy and Hardison, the original series also starred Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Sinbad, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, and Glynn Turman. Originally a spinoff series from The Cosby Show focusing on Lisa Bonet's Denise Huxtable, the series would shift the focus to Guy, Hardison, and the strength of the ensemble cast after Bonet departed the series after its first season.

Allen, Werner, Prince-Bythewood, and Bythewood all worked on the original hit NBC series. Allen was director-producer, Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood were writers, and Werner executive produced for The Carsey-Werner Company. Earlier this year, the cast reunited for a press tour that included visits with NBC's Today and ABC's The View to celebrate the show and its lasting legacy and impact, while also taking part in a 10-city tour of a number of HBCCUs to promote student enrollment.

