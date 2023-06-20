Posted in: BBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: a good girl's guide to murder, adaptation, bbc, bbc three, emma myers, holly jackson, zain Iqbal

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Emma Myers Set for BBC Three Adapt

Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal are set to lead the cast of BBC Three's adaptation of Holly Jackson's book A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

BBC Three has announced their plan to adapt Holly Jackson's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder for the screen, with Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal set to star in the series. The first in the book series came out in 2021, and there are three so far: Good Girl, Bad Blood, and As Good As Dead. You'll recognize Myers since her casting in Netflix's Wednesday series as Enid Sinclair. We'll see her back in that series in the future, but for now, there's another project on the horizon for her.

In A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, pretty and popular high school senior Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then killed himself. It was all anyone could talk about. And five years later, Pip sees how the tragedy still haunts her town. But she can't shake the feeling that there was more to what happened that day. She knew Sal when she was a child, and he was always so kind to her. How could he possibly have been a killer? Now a senior herself, Pip decides to reexamine the closed case for her final project, at first just to cast doubt on the original investigation. But soon she discovers a trail of dark secrets that might actually prove Sal innocent . . . and the line between past and present begins to blur.

CAST ANNOUNCEMENT for the AGGGTM TV show! I'm unbelievably excited to announce that Wednesday star Emma Myers is our Pip! She is absolutely incredible and we are so lucky to have her! And I am so thrilled to introduce Zain Iqbal as our Ravi. pic.twitter.com/vLJPSRemrd — Holly Jackson (@HoJay92) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

About the adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Jackson said, "I am so unbelievably excited that Emma is our Pip. She is phenomenal, and this role was truly always meant to be hers. And we found our perfect Ravi in Zain. I can't wait for us all to be able to watch their scenes. I smile every time I see them together because I know that we've pulled off the impossible, and Emma and Zain are the only two people I would trust to bring these characters to life. Everyone's going to be just as thrilled as I am." The series will be written by lead writer Poppy Cogan alongside Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke, and Ruby Thomas. Filming will take place in the South West of England and will air on BBC Three as well as iPlayer.

