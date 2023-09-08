Posted in: FX, Trailer, TV | Tagged: a murder at the end of the world, clive owen, Emma Corrin, fx, hulu, trailer

A Murder At The End Of The World: FX Releases Trailer, Premiere Date

Death is all around Emma Corrin's character in the trailer for FX's A Murder at the End of the World, premiering on November 14th on Hulu.

FX's limited series, A Murder at the End of the World, has an official trailer and a new November 14th premiere date. The seven-episode series will premiere with two episodes followed by weekly one-episode drops. The FX series was originally supposed to premiere on August 29th, but due to the strikes, it has been pushed to November. There will be a Hulu-exclusive premiere with this series and the two-episode premiere. Based on this tense new trailer, a wild and mysterious journey is ahead for viewers of this upcoming limited series. Death is all around in this trailer, and it echoes some iconic stories in horror and mystery.

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named "Darby Hart" (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life. The thrilling also stars Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

A Murder at the End of the World was created and directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the trailer and if you'll be watching it in November!

