A.P. Bio Season 3 Teaser Finds Class Is Back In Session For Jack

With NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock ready to take flight this July, we're getting a fresh look at the upcoming third season of A.P. Bio. That means we're only mere months away from the doors to Whitlock High School being thrown open again on Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt's (Happy!) sitcom. Created by Mike O'Brien, the series suffered a very brief cancellation by NBC before the new streamer picked it up, making it the streamer's first half-hour original comedy order. We've worn our love for the series on our sleeves since the first season (though we have some thoughts on how the series lost its way during its second run), so we're excited to see A.P. Bio shifting to a streamer that will allow them to stretch their creative muscles (as you're about to see in the teaser below).

While the series wasn't exactly a "ratings juggernaut" for the network, it's said that a number of NBC executives are big supporters of the series. The show's strong digital presence was key in finalizing the decision to bring A.P. Bio to the streaming service, as was the online #SaveAPBio campaign. The series pilot pulled a 0.8 in the 18-34 demo, adjusted to a 5.6 after 100 days of delayed viewing. The series also saw strong results digitally with the 18-34 demo, with the first season being NBC's most digital-skewing show of the 2017-18 season, with 35 percent of its 18-49 audience coming from digital platforms. In the second season, A.P. Bio generated 47 percent of its 35-day demo rating from digital platforms, ranking behind only Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the various available platforms.

The show that's perfected the delivery of "shut up." All new episodes of #APBio coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/OnAgnh43WV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.