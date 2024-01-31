Abbott Elementary Season 3 Official Trailer: Class Is Back In Session

Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, Abbott Elementary Season 3, ABC, hulu, quinta brunson

ABC has released a trailer for Abbott Elementary Season 3, with the award-winning series set to make a super-sized return next month.

Abbott Elementary is back, and boy, did we miss them. The highly regarded and popular sitcom about teachers in a Philadelphia elementary school has become one of broadcast television's last appointment viewing shows, ironically after it found its footing on Hulu. Starring a knockout ensemble cast that includes Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, and William Stanford Davis, the season three premiere was, like most things, delayed because of the dual Hollywood strikes in 2023. Worry not though, the season kicks off February 7th with a super-sized debut, and the trailer was released this morning along with a slew of pics from the episode.

Abbott Elementary Steps Into The Spotlight

It's a new year at Abbott, and Janine is as eager as ever. She plans a district-wide initiative – Career Day – and is anxious for it to be a success. Meanwhile, Ava has a new approach to her job, and Melissa is asked a surprising question. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Like many sitcoms before it, this third season is when everything clicks and Abbott becomes one of the top shows on broadcast television. They really hit a stride the second half of season two, and ended on a very strong note. The best part of the success this show has found is that they do a great job pulling in young viewers. In my house, my 11-year-old has watched the first two seasons countless times to the point of obsession, and her and her friends talk about the show endlessly. How many broadcast shows can say that?

The teachers at Abbott Elementary return next week on Wednesday, February 7th at 9 PM on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

