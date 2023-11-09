Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, monk, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, saturday night live, the boys

SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends, The Boys Returns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Hulu/Disney+, FX's Alien, AEW/WWE, Prime Video's The Boys, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, BBC's Doctor Who, Peacock's Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, HBO's Snow, CBS' S.W.A.T., Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 9, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA Offers Some Details on "A Deal of Extraordinary Scope"

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement to End 118-Day Strike

Saturday Night Live Read-Thru Spotlights Timothée Chalamet, SNL Cast

Rick and Morty: Harmon, Marder on Now Being Right Time for Rick Prime

Hulu, Disney+ Combo App Gets December Beta Test; 2024 Launch Eyed

Alien Series Eyeing "First Half of '25"; Noah Hawley on Filming Status

AEW Dynamite Preview: A Title Match on TV? More Like a WWE Raw Ripoff

The Boys: Butcher Releases Very Fitting Statement on Season 4 Return

AMPTP Offer "Met Virtually All" of SAG-AFTRA Goals: WBD David Zaslav

Aqua Teen Hunger Force S12: Master Shake Takes Us Inside "Shaketopia"

Doctor Who Images: Fourteenth Doctor, Toymaker, Wrarth Warriors & More

SNL: Timothée Chalamet Takes In Sights, Sounds & Smells of Studio 8H

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie Trailer: This One's Very Personal

The Boys Season 4 Posters: Tough Times for Butcher; Homelander Worship

The Marvels Review: A Delightful If A Bit Messy Return To Form

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Image Preview; More Planned for Geeked Week

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Spinoff "Snow" Not Close to Green Light

S.W.A.T. Seasons 1-6 Heading to WeTV in New Cable Syndication Deal

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Held 10-Hour Tuesday Talks; Wednesday Meet Set

Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser Art Released; "Big Week" Ahead

Slow Horses Season 3 Trailer Previews Bigger, More Chaotic Return

