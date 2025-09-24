Abbott Elementary Season 5 Images; Episodes 1 & 2 Overviews Released

Can Janine (Quinta Brunson) handle 40 second-graders without breaking? How will Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) adjust to teaching middle-school students? What's the deal with Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and her former student/now colleague? Can Greg (Tyler James Williams) teach Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) how to ride a bike? Those were just some of the questions we had coming out of the official trailer for ABC and series star and creator Brunson's Abbott Elementary Season 5. Now, we're getting some clues to some of those answers with the release of the official overviews for S05E01: "Team Building" and S05E02: "Cheating." In addition, we have an image gallery for the season opener and a new teaser, all included with our updated look at the upcoming season:
Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 1: "Team Building" – The teachers prepare for the upcoming school year with new faces and big changes on the horizon. Written by Quinta Brunson.
Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 2: "Cheating" – Melissa tries to outsmart her students; Tariq causes chaos in Janine's class, and a new guidance counselor joins the school. Written by Brian Rubenstein.
In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.
Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.