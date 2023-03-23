Adam Cole Will Face Daniel Garcia for In-Ring Return on AEW Dynamite Not only will Adam Cole make his in-ring return on AEW Dynamite next week, but he'll do it against Daniel Garcia in what's sure to be an incredible match.

When Adam Cole left The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT and signed with AEW, The Chadster was absolutely heartbroken. Cole then got injured and has been away from AEW for almost a year, and while The Chadster of course wished Cole the best in his recovery, he was hoping that Cole would have learned his lesson and decided to return to WWE once he was all healed up. So when The Chadster learned that not only would Cole be starring in a new reality show for AEW, AEW All Access, but that he would also be making his in-ring return for AEW on AEW Dynamite next week, The Chadster was forced to relive all the pain of the first time Adam Cole broke his heart, which is just so disrespectful to The Chadster and the wrestling business as a whole.

The worst part is that Cole will face Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite next week, which is sure to be an amazing match from a technical standpoint. AEW fans will be very pleased to see that match happen, which is the last thing that The Chadster wants to see! In The Chadster's opinion, making AEW fans happy is the worst thing that anyone can possibly do because it will only make them more adamant about supporting AEW, which will make it harder for AEW to go out of business and allow WWE to return to the monopoly on the wrestling business that it rightfully deserves.

Furthermore, Daniel Garcia is a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society and calls himself a "sports entertainer," which is an obvious dig at WWE. If Cole beats Garcia, which he probably will because it's his return match, it will be like AEW beating WWE, using a former NXT start to do it. That might be more than The Chadster can possibly handle, so The Chadster expects the floor around his television to be covered in White Claw seltzer next week, so thanks a lot once again, Tony Khan! Aughh man! So unfair!