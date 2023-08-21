Posted in: Adult Swim, Opinion, Rick and Morty, TV, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, opinion, rick and morty, season 7

Adult Swim: Don't Debut New Rick and Morty Voices Until Season 7 Start

Honestly? It really would be a very Rick and Morty thing for Adult Swim to do if they made us wait to hear how the new voice actors sound.

Now that we're inching closer to the end of Monday, it looks like we've learned two very important things about the seventh season of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. First, it's getting pretty clear that today won't be the day that we learn when the Adult Swim series will return this fall. Second, we can say with complete confidence that we're going to learn something within the next five days – but that has less to do with keen deductive skills and more to do with the process of elimination. But – as we mentioned yesterday when we took a look at how Evil Morty & Rick Prime might factor into the new season – there's a much bigger spotlight shining on this season's return. And that has to do with Season 7 being the first official season without Roiland voicing our dimension-hopping, Emmy Award-winning duo. So it's not surprising that fans are looking for a date announcement and a teaser drop introducing the voice actor or actors who will be taking on the roles moving forward.

And that's why Adult Swim should make us wait until the season premiere before learning who the new voice actors are and hearing them for the first time.

While I know that's probably not a popular idea to throw out there, it would also be a very "Rick and Morty" thing for the show to do. With Co-EP Steve Levy & Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen emphasizing how the writing and animation are just as important to the show's success as the voice actors, a move like that would go a long way toward driving that point home. But that doesn't mean that you don't promote the season – just the opposite. You still release teasers & trailers – but you twist the knife on all of the drama built up around it in the process.

Maybe you have Rick's and Morty's voices beeped out like they were being censored. Or maybe, take a page from what Squidbillies did when they were recasting Early Cuyler by having some familiar voices taking on the roles. I mean, whose brain wouldn't explode if they got Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd to record a few lines? Plus, it doesn't give Roiland's fanboys & fangirls a lot of time to pollute social media with their odd obsessions with the series' co-creator – look no further than how they've review-bombed Hulu's Solar Opposites. Bonus? It would be great watching some folks lose their collective s**t in the process.

Do I think Adult Swim's going to listen? I'm thinking probably not – and I can't blame them because there are also a ton of reasons why they should promote the new season and the newest cast members any way they can. But if the late-night programming block does decide to go that route? Well, they have at least one writer in their corner…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!