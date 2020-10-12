Adventure Time, Pokemon & More: 7 Sidekicks We Want Riding Shotgun

In order to escape the bleak world we currently live in, we often turn to different venues. Animation being my favorite, I feel anything is possible when I surround myself with characters that are kick-ass and inspire others to embrace their inner-hero. That said, how nice would it be if we had companions in our lives like our favorite heroes do? Whether it is a pet, a winged companion, an alien, or a magical being, I feel it would make life much more bearable and less lonely even more so in times of social distancing- if nothing else, it would never be boring.

Granted, some creatures are more likable than others. I mean, Kyubey definitely was not on the list. Slimy little douche-bag that that will hand your soul to The Devil by feeding you a wish that would go wrong. I did consider a Shinigami though. I think a special notebook could be helpful. *Ahem* Anyway, I did try to keep the list as short as I could, but it ended up a lot tougher to narrow the list down than I expected:

Kero and Yue ("Cardcaptor Sakura"): By law, they come as a unit. Totally made up law, but you cannot have the moon without the sun. Kero and Yue are two of my favorite magical characters in anime. Not just because they are from my favorite show, but because they have strong character development throughout, with the aesthetics a plus.

Appa ("Avatar: The Last Airbender"): Who does not want a big old flying puppy? Yes, I know, flying bison, but still… Appa is a big puppy! Imagine having a rough day and then jumping on Appa like "Yip, Yip Mother flippers!" to the rest of the world as you fly away and pretend to be Rorschach whispering no to the lost souls.

Luna and Artemis ("Sailor Moon"): Not quite my first choice considering how "judge" Luna can be about eating sweets and gaining weight. That said, I always liked Artemis and wished we could have gotten as much of him as we did Luna.

Jake and BMO ("Adventure Time"): The best wing bros you could have, Jake and BMO. Perfect for any adventure and definitely a trip (and trippy). I do not think it would ever be possible to feel sad around Jake, and BMO's constant positivity would really help with some rough mornings.

Gatomon ("Digimon"): She was always my favorite Digimon. While it is always hard to pick a favorite, I always thought Gatomon would have been one of my three. Faithful, loyal, and definitely the kind of companion you would want riding shotgun.

Soot Sprites (Studio Ghibli): They have always been my favorite Ghibli characters and shared my love for sweets. Best army to get things done. They can't stop, won't stop… and that is nice to have sometimes.

Eeveelutions ("Pokemon"): Out of all my favorite Pokemon it was really hard to pick. It took me two years to make my pokemon fight on Pokemon Go. I always subscribed to the idea that if they were to exist I would have big sanctuaries for Pokemon to coexist and live without having to battle if they do not want to. Don't judge me.