A&E Green-Lights 2-Part KISS Documentary "Biography: KISStory"

A&E is asking viewers to strutter over to their latest two-part documentary on the legendary rock band KISS called KISStory. Producing will be Leslie Greif, who did the same for lead singer Gene Simmons' reality TV series Family Jewels for the network. Greif's Big Dreams Entertainment will produce with Critical Content, whose Jenny Daly will exec produce alongside Greif, according to Deadline Hollywood. It comes on the heels of Netflix's plans on a biopic for the band Shout It Out Loud, named after the KISS song of the same name with Joachim Rønning directing.

Biography: KISStory will be directed by D.J. Viola (Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses) and chronicle the band's five decades in music with Simmons and co-founder Paul Stanley reflect on their careers. Premiering on June 27, the documentary will also include interviews with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, KISS manager Doc McGhee, and the likes of Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello. With A&E's Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson executive producing, the documentary will feature original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories, and rare footage and will tell their story from the band's start in New York City's gritty rock scene of the 70s, their rise to fame, almost losing it all to drugs and alcohol in the 80s and how they ultimately fought their way back to the top of the charts in the 90s.

"Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS," Bryant said. "This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations." Inducted in the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, KISS never achieved critical fame in the industry garnering only one Grammy nomination for their 1999 work "Psycho Circus" for Best Hard Rock Performance. They won several Metal Edge Readers' Choice Awards, maintained one of the most dedicated fan bases in music, and exceeded 75 million record sales. They also remained a cultural phenomenon with merchandising and relevance in pop culture with comics, film, and television.