AEW All Out Results: Matt Sydal Debuts, Pulls a Lesnar/Shockmaster

Bleeding Cool's ongoing coverage of AEW All Out continues. Justin Roberts explains the rules of the Casino Battle Royale, which involves suits of cards and joker cards and your suit determines your group but the joker comes out last and… you know what? Let's just see what happens. Taz joins the commentary booth as Trent heads to the ring first. Christopher Daniels, Jake Hager, The Blade, and Rey Fenix are next for the first group.

AEW All Out Results – Casino Battle Royale

As the lone faces in the ring, things look bad for Trent and Daniels.

But he hangs on until the next group comes in: Frankie Kazarian , Will Hobbs , Chuck Taylor , Santana , and Ortiz . They're the diamonds.

, , , , and . They're the diamonds. Santana and Ortiz go after Chuck Taylor immediately, hitting him with a baton and then beating him up outside. Then they give Trent a beating outside too.

Kazarian and Daniels beat up Hager.

Hobbs eliminates The Blade. Hager eliminates Daniels (off-camera).

And now another suit: Billy Gunn, Pentagon M, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage , and Darby Allin . I missed what suit they were. I don't think it really matters.

, and . I missed what suit they were. I don't think it really matters. Cage tosses out Billy Gunn before Allin makes it to the ring.

Allin goes after Ricky Starks, but Fenix attacks him. Darby eliminates Rey Fenix.

Despite the chaos, Best Friends manage to get the hug… but then Chuck gets eliminated by Proud and Powerful.

Time for the final group: Shawn Spears (who doesn't go in the ring), The Butcher, Eddie Kingston, Sonny Kiss , and Lance Archer .

(who doesn't go in the ring), , and . Archer begins the murdering immediately.

Sonny Kiss eliminates Jake Hager, who is quite livid.

Brian Cage eliminates Kiss. Hager attacks him outside.

At the top of the stage, Tully Blanchard hands Shawn Spears a weapon.

Trent eliminates Santana and tries to do Ortiz too, but Lance Archer interferes and eliminates both of them.

Matt Sydal comes out in the surprise "joker" spot. Sydal takes out Spears on the ramp… then goes for a shooting star press… and slips and hits his head on the ropes. Oof, that's some Shockmaster meets Brock Lesnar shit right there.

comes out in the surprise "joker" spot. Sydal takes out Spears on the ramp… then goes for a shooting star press… and slips and hits his head on the ropes. Oof, that's some Shockmaster meets shit right there. The camera focuses on Jake the Snake, who has a snake in a bag, as Sydal recovers.

Kazarian eliminates Pentagon.

Butcher eliminates Kazarian.

Allin eliminates Starks but gets a Death Valley Driver from Cage. Starks then drags him out under the bottom rope and assaults him. He gets a body bag out from under the ring.

Why would AEW keep bodybags under the ring?

Starks also gets some thumbtacks. He gives both, and Allin, to Cage. Cage dumps the tacks into the body back and then puts Allin in it and zips him up. Cage powerbombs Allin in the body back over the top rope. Ouch!

Sydal eliminates Spears. I'm glad to see Sydal is not dead.

Hobbs spine busters Sydal onto the tacks.

Lance Archer wants to square off with the big man. He takes Hobbs down with a shoulder tackle.

Now Cage wants to try. They trade punches and kicks.

Archer tries a clothesline but Cage backflips out. He hits a hurricanrana on Archer but when he goes to bounce off the ropes, Will Hobbs pulls him to the apron. Archer eliminates them both.

Kingston and Butcher team-up. They take on Archer and Butcher actually gets the better of him.

But Sydal eliminates the Butcher.

Archer hits Blackout on Sydal and then Kingston, on the apron, eliminates him.

Eddie pulls Archer out to the ropes and they struggle to see who will win.

Jake opens his back and holds it up near Archer. Butcher and Blade (who has returned to ringside) try to interfere but Archer shrugs them off.

Archer chokeslams Kingston onto Butcher and Blade and he's the winner.

That match was a mess. There was just too much going on, which, yeah, I get it's a battle royale, but it was hard to follow. I'm not sure I even caught all the eliminations (and I know the cameras missed at least one). And that debut by Sydal… man, did he screw that up. I know it can happen to anyone, but that was the worst time, at a big PPV in his debut. I'm glad he's okay though.

Well, stick with Bleeding Cool as we continue to bring you live coverage from AEW All Out. Next up is Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara.