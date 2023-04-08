AEW Battle of the Belts VI: A Disgraceful Affront to Pro Wrestling AEW's Battle of the Belts VI was another disrespectful attempt to undermine WWE and ruin The Chadster's life. Read on for the full rundown of this disgraceful show! 😡💔

Greetings, loyal readers! The Chadster here with another unbiased review of AEW's latest attempt to rip off the wrestling industry: Battle of the Belts VI. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 This show was yet another blatant attack on WWE and, by extension, The Chadster's life. 😩

The show started off with Orange Cassidy retaining the AEW International Championship against Dralistico in a match that was nothing more than high-flying nonsense and shenanigans. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😖

Then, House of Black, led by that traitor Malakai Black, appeared on the Tony KhanTron and challenged Cassidy to a match against Buddy Matthews. Can you believe it? Another WWE defector, literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back and being rewarded with more TV time. 🗡️💔

Backstage, Jay Lethal tried to recruit Mark Briscoe, only for Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt to join in. Does Tony Khan really think he can just poach WWE talent and get away with it? So unfair! 😠

As if that wasn't bad enough, 18-year-old Billie Starkz challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS title. Tony Khan is stooping to child labor just to compete with WWE! 😡 The Chadster had to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV, creating a huge mess on the floor. And that's the second time tonight, as The Chadster had to throw one during Rampage earlier! Tony Khan owes The Chadster 547 cans of White Claw seltzer for all the cans he's forced The Chadster to throw. The Chadster's been keeping track and plans to collect one day. Keighleyanne, The Chadster's wife, refuses to clean it up, lecturing The Chadster about taking responsibility for his actions. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😩

"I got to show the world who @BillieStarkz is, and there's only more to come"

After her impressive national TV debut on #AEWBOTB6, the future is crazy and bright for Billie Starkz ✨ pic.twitter.com/bpCBezDqVr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Post-match, Taya Valkyrie confronted Cargill, teasing another fight to trick people into watching more AEW. Tony Khan will stop at nothing to hurt WWE and The Chadster's life! 💔

Alex Marvez interviewed The Elite's lackeys, who called the Blackpool Combat Club bullies. But Tony Khan is the real bully here! 😤 And The Chadster has proof. Yesterday, while The Chadster was out shopping, The Chadster saw Tony Khan multiple times. Tony Khan was lurking behind clothing racks, peering over shelves, and even appearing in the reflection of a storefront window. Every time The Chadster tried to confront him, he'd vanish! It's clear that Tony Khan is either stalking The Chadster or playing cruel tricks on The Chadster's mind. Either way, it's Tony Khan's fault, and it just goes to show how obsessed he is with ruining The Chadster's life. 😠

The main event saw The Lucha Brothers defend their ROH Tag Team titles against Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall. AEW fans might have loved this match, but The Chadster couldn't stand it! 😠

In conclusion, AEW Battle of the Belts VI was another disrespectful display of wrestling, making it clear that Tony Khan has a personal vendetta against WWE and The Chadster. Keighleyanne doesn't understand The Chadster's pain, choosing to text with that guy Gary instead. 😢

As one of the only unbiased wrestling journalists, The Chadster will continue to expose AEW for what it is: a blatant rip-off of WWE, driven by Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster. Until next time, keep it real, wrestling fans. ✌️👋