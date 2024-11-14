Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Cancels Columbus Collision, Moves Venue to Galaxy Con

The Chadster exposes Tony Khan's latest scheme: moving AEW Collision to Galaxy Con in a desperate attempt to hide poor ticket sales by playing to furries!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster can't believe what he's seeing right now. Tony Khan has done it again, folks. He's found yet another way to cheese off The Chadster and disrespect the wrestling business. 😡

Just look at this BlueSky post from AEW:

For the first time in history #AEWCollision will be held in partnership w/ #GalaxyConColumbus on Sat 12/7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center

Tickets go on sale this Sat 11/16 at 2pm ET at AEWTix.com & GalaxyConColumbus.com

Refunded purchasers check your email for an early purchase opportunity [image or embed] — All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling.com) November 14, 2024 at 2:52 PM

Can you believe this? 😠 Tony Khan is moving AEW Collision from the Nationwide Arena to the Greater Columbus Convention Center as part of Galaxy Con. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

First of all, Galaxy Con has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by partnering with AEW. 🔪 Don't they know that WWE is the only true wrestling company? The Chadster can't believe Galaxy Con would stoop so low as to associate with Tony Khan's circus. 🎪

And let's talk about those poor AEW fans who have to debase themselves by buying tickets to an AEW show not just once, but twice! 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster feels sorry for them, having to go through all that trouble just to watch a subpar wrestling product. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to inconvenience his own fans! 😂

But The Chadster knows what's really going on here. 🕵️‍♂️ Tony Khan is trying to cover up the fact that he couldn't sell out the Nationwide Arena by moving to a smaller venue with a captive audience of Furries. 🦊 It's so obvious to anyone with a brain, which clearly excludes Tony Khan and AEW fans. 🧠❌

Don't believe The Chadster? Well, listen to what the esteemed Bully Ray had to say on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio:

"Look, I've been in this business for a long time, and I've never seen anything like this. AEW's attendance numbers are in the toilet. They couldn't draw flies to a dumpster fire. Tony Khan is running scared, moving shows to smaller venues just to save face. It's pathetic, really. If he had any respect for the business, he'd admit defeat and close up shop and make a public statement saying WWE is the one true wrestling company. But no, he's got to keep pretending he's running a real wrestling company. It's a joke, and everyone knows it. By the way, Hunter, if you need me to show up at NXT again, I'm free pretty much all year." 🎙️

The Chadster couldn't agree more with Bully Ray's objective and well-meaning advice. 👏 It's a shame Tony Khan is too stubborn to listen to true wrestling experts like Bully Ray and The Chadster. 😔

Speaking of Tony Khan not listening, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😱 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata down a lonely highway, singing along to "All Star" by Smash Mouth, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror. 🚗 He was riding a giant Furry costume like it was a horse, chasing after The Chadster at breakneck speed. 🐎 The Chadster tried to outrun him, but Tony Khan kept getting closer and closer. Just as he was about to catch up, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 💦 Why does Tony Khan have to invade The Chadster's dreams like this? It's so unfair! 😫

The Chadster tried to tell Keighleyanne about the dream, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees that Tony Khan is out of control, though. After all, who wouldn't? 🤷‍♂️

In conclusion, this whole AEW Collision venue change is just another example of how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙅‍♂️ The Chadster hopes that someday, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and stop trying to compete with WWE. But until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of reason in the wrestling journalism world, calling out AEW's shenanigans for what they truly are. 📢

Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go buy some more White Claw. 🍹 All this stress from Tony Khan's antics is making The Chadster thirsty. 🥵

