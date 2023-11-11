Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Get Cheesed Off With The Chadster Tonight

Find out why The Chadster says you should Skip tonight's audacious episode of AEW Collision and stick with WWE, the home of true wrestling! 🚫🤼‍♂️💔

Article Summary Trios tag team action on AEW Collision undermines WWE's respected format.

Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo, Tony Khan's idea of a dream match.

Roderick Strong's suspicious neck brace and AEW's convoluted plots.

Choose WWE for genuine wrestling over AEW's "hackneyed hoopla" tonight.

Hey there, all you real wrestling fans, it's The Chadster here with the latest, most unbiased report in the whole world of professional wrestling! 🤼‍♂️✨ The Chadster is about to dish out the deets on the upcoming AEW Collision for tonight that's got the wrestling world buzzing—but not always for the right reasons, you know? Now, let's dive into what's in store for The Chadster—or should The Chadster say, what unfortunate events we're subjected to due to AEW's continuous attempts to rile up The Chadster. 😡👎

First, it's some Trios action with Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, & Sting facing off against The Righteous and "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. 🦹‍♂️🎭 You'd think this might actually be something worth watching, but in true AEW fashion, it's just another plot to undermine the sanctity of tag team wrestling that WWE upholds with dignity.👌 The Chadster means, trios matches? Come on. Everybody knows true tag team wrestling is two vs. two, not three vs. three. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Next, we have Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo in what they're calling a "must-see" battle. 🥊 The Chadster can't help but think about how Tony Khan's idea of a dream match is the exact opposite of what The Chadster wants to see. Of course, the AEW fans will eat this up, because they've all been brainwashed by Tony Khan's antics.💔

But wait—there's more! Roderick Strong vs. Darius Martin is also on the cards. 🚑 Is Roderick even cleared to compete, or is his neck brace just a tactic to create some fake suspense? WWE would never stoop so low as to fake an injury. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩⚠️ And let's not forget the TBS Championship implications with Willow Nightingale and Julia Hart. Instead of legitimate competition, AEW prefers convoluted plots that cross the line just to get a rise out of the fans. The Chadster is sure this is another one of Tony Khan's personal attacks on The Chadster's sensibilities. 🙄🎭

Also on the menu: LFI vs. The Workhorsemen in tag team action. You bet your headsets that this is another scenario designed to mess with The Chadster's head, creating matchups that just don't make sense from a storytelling perspective! Also promised: Dalton Castle vs. Nick Wayne, Powerhouse Hobbs in action, and more. AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😠🚫

In conclusion—if The Chadster must—The Chadster supposes you could watch AEW Collision tonight at 8/7 on TNT if you really have nothing better to do. 📺😒 But why subject yourself to the hackneyed hoopla of AEW, when you could enjoy the pure, unadulterated wrestling entertainment that only WWE can offer? WWE is the real deal, the genuine article, and you won't find a more satisfying wrestling spectacle! 🌟

So, on behalf of The Chadster, please avoid this forthcoming atrocity they call AEW Collision. Spend your weekend doing something, anything else that won't thoroughly cheese off any true wrestling fan.🧀😖 'Til next time, remember: The Chadster's here to give you the unbiased truth that AEW will NOT be good for your wrestling soul. 🙏❌

