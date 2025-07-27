Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: A Suspicious Ripoff of WWE SmackDown

The Chadster suffered through the worst AEW Collision ever! Tony Khan's obsession reaches new lows with suspicious Hogan tributes and disrespectful wrestling! 😡🤬

Article Summary AEW Collision rips off WWE SmackDown again with a tribute to the late Hulk Hogan! So unfair!

Tony Khan’s obsession with ruining WWE and The Chadster’s life hits a new low, invading The Chadster's dreams!

Authentic promos and clean finishes in AEW are an insult to proper sports entertainment—where’s the WWE magic?

Toni Storm and Athena show real wrestling skills, but it’s all just another disrespectful shot at WWE history!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster just endured what has to be the absolute worst episode of AEW Collision in the show's pathetic history, and The Chadster is literally shaking with rage right now! 🤬 Tony Khan has clearly reached a new level of obsession with ruining The Chadster's life, and this disaster of a wrestling show proves it beyond any doubt! 😭

First off, The Chadster has to address the elephant in the room – Keighleyanne is STILL not letting The Chadster drink Seagram's Escapes Spiked! 🚫🍻 She keeps insisting The Chadster needs to "take responsibility for his actions" and "stop blaming Tony Khan for everything," but she just doesn't understand how Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster is literally destroying The Chadster's marriage! 💔 Instead, The Chadster had to suffer through this travesty of an AEW Collision completely sober, which made every painful minute even worse! 😵

The show opened with Dustin Rhodes defending his TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty, and it was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤 These two actually had the audacity to put on a fast-paced, technically sound match that didn't give The Chadster proper time to process what was happening! Where were the rest holds? 🤔 Where was the methodical pacing that allows fans to appreciate the storytelling? Instead, Tony Khan books this chaotic mess where Rhodes wins with a small package – such an unpredictable finish that left The Chadster feeling unsafe! 😰 And then Kyle Fletcher comes out setting up a Chicago Street Fight next week? Auughh man! So unfair! WWE would never allow such dangerous stipulations to be made so carelessly! 💥

But the most offensive part of this entire AEW Collision was Tony Khan's shameless ripoff of WWE with that Hulk Hogan tribute! 😡💀 Tony Schiavone took time to honor The Hulkster, but it's way too much of a coincidence that both WWE and AEW would randomly run Hogan tributes when he passed away way back in 2014! 📅 The Chadster finds comfort knowing The Hulkster is up there in heaven with Vince McMahon, who left us in 2021. 🙏 In honor of them both, The Chadster has been listening to Hulk Hogan and The Wrestling Boot Band's "Hulk Rules" today, mixed in with Smash Mouth's greatest hits, because as they sang, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play, brother!" 🎵

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession, The Chadster had another horrifying nightmare about him last night! 😱 The Chadster was driving the Miata through a foggy graveyard when Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat, holding a tablet showing obviously fake news stories about Hogan and McMahon dated after 2014 and 2021. 📱 "Look, Chad," Khan whispered, his breath hot against The Chadster's ear, "these stories will change everything you believe." The Chadster tried to look away, but Khan's eyes were hypnotic, drawing The Chadster in as he scrolled through article after article. 👀 The fog grew thicker, and Khan's hand touched The Chadster's on the steering wheel as he said, "You can't escape the truth, Chad. Let me show you more…" 🌫️ The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading his dreams! 😰

Toni Storm's backstage promo was equally offensive, where she was allowed to speak in character with creative freedom instead of reciting corporate-approved talking points! 🎭 She actually showed personality and wit while building toward her eventual match with Athena, but Tony Khan doesn't understand that proper sports entertainment requires sterile, brand-focused dialogue!

The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn) advanced in their tournament by defeating Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and The Chadster was disgusted by how these wrestlers were allowed to speak from the heart in their backstage promo! 🎤 Robinson and Gunn showed genuine passion and emotion talking about Colten's injury, but Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤷‍♂️ In WWE, wrestlers deliver carefully scripted promos that ensure brand consistency – not this raw, authentic garbage that actually connects with audiences!

Then Anthony Bowens answered Max Caster's open challenge, and The Chadster was appalled by this obvious attempt to create emotional storytelling! 😠 Bowens defeated his former tag team partner in under five minutes, showing real aggression and character development, but where was the corporate oversight? 🏢 WWE would never allow former partners to have such a realistic, heated confrontation without months of carefully planned segments! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

The $400,000 8-Man Tag Team Match was equally offensive! The Outrunners, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hologram defeated Hechicero, Lance Archer, and The Infantry in a match that was way too action-packed! 💥 There were high-impact moves, exciting near-falls, and actual stakes that mattered – everything that makes wrestling unwatchable! WWE knows that the real entertainment comes from methodical pacing and predictable outcomes that protect the brand! 🏢

The Triangle of Madness debuted by defeating three enhancement talents, but Tony Khan doesn't understand that in WWE, new factions are properly introduced through months of vignettes and carefully planned debuts! 📺 Instead, he just throws Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart together and expects fans to care immediately! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

Then we had Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian defeating AR Fox and Angelico, and The Chadster was disgusted by how this match actually advanced storylines! 🤮 Wayne and Fox showed real animosity, and the finish with Wayne hitting the Killswitch actually meant something for their ongoing feud! In WWE, matches are carefully structured to avoid getting anyone too over – not this chaos where wrestlers are allowed to build momentum with decisive victories! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

The backstage segments were equally offensive throughout this AEW Collision, with wrestlers like Don Callis, Big Stoke, and Kris Statlander showing real character development and building to actual storylines! 📣 In WWE, backstage segments follow proper formulas with authority figures making matches and wrestlers delivering catchphrases – not this organic storytelling nonsense!

And finally, the main event saw Athena retain her Ring of Honor Women's Championship against Alex Windsor in what might have been the most offensive match of the night! 🏆😡 These two women had the audacity to put on a hard-hitting, competitive match that showcased their athletic abilities and told a compelling story! Where was the sports entertainment? Where were the comedy segments to break up all this unnecessary athleticism? And then Toni Storm runs in afterward to make the save, creating an actual moment that fans cared about! Tony Khan literally stabbed Triple H right in the back with this blatant display of workrate and cohesive storytelling! 💔🗡️

As if all of this wasn't bad enough, The Chadster is convinced that Tony Khan specifically booked this AEW Collision to torture The Chadster personally! 😭 Every match had clean finishes that got wrestlers over instead of protecting "the brand," every promo felt authentic instead of corporate-mandated, and every segment advanced storylines instead of treading water until the next Saudi Arabia show! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

The Chadster needs to drink a massive amount of Seagram's Escapes Spiked today and watch WWE reruns to cleanse his mind of this AEW Collision catastrophe, but he can't do it because Keighleyanne is in cahoots with Tony Khan, and that guy Gary she's always texting probably is too. He's such an AEW mark! 🍺📺

Remember, true wrestling fans: always stand up for WWE like truly unbiased fans should! Don't let Tony Khan's obsession with destroying wrestling journalism succeed! The Chadster will continue fighting the good fight, no matter how much it literally stabs Triple H right in the back! 🗡️💔

Stay strong, and remember – we're all in this together against Tony Khan's reign of terror! 🤝✊

