AEW Disrespects WWE Legacy with Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Oh man, The Chadster is here to talk to you about what went down on AEW's latest episode of AEW Dynamite and The Chadster has to tell you – it's just a whole lot of disregard for the sanctity of the business 🙄, if you know what The Chadster is saying. Let's dive into the shenanigans of last night's show, something *so unfair* that The Chadster has to report on it for all the die-hard WWE fans who'd rather not taint their eyeballs with that stuff. First off, there was this segment with Deonna Purrazzo, where she goes on to talk about her shared tattoo with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm 😒, flaunting photos from their days as rising stars. As if anyone cares about events that happened before AEW existed. The Chadster is sick of AEW trying to build so-called "depth" in their storylines by mining the past like this. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

And then there was a match 🤼. That's right, Deonna Purrazzo faced off against Taya Valkyrie with Toni Storm at commentary, hanging out with Luther the Butler and Mariah May – because AEW just loves to clutter its ringside with unnecessary characters. Anyways, the match starts and it's, well, classic AEW cheese. Taya's grabbing hair and shoving Deonna into the turnbuckles, while Deonna takes her down with a wristlock. It's like they can't decide whether they want to imitate a catfight or actual wrestling.

Johnny TV tried distracting Deonna – the standard AEW technique to compensate for lackluster storytelling, and Taya seized the moment to spear Deonna on the ramp. We've seen this kind of interference in WWE, sure, but in WWE, it's done with finesse, with respect to the art form.

Back in the squared circle, Deonna scored with a couple of lariats and a knee lift, leading to a pump kick that probably made the sound engineers work overtime to make it sound more impactful than it was. Taya hit back with something that resembled a wrestling move, and Deonna answered with – yep, you guessed it – yet another slide dropkick, because originality is obviously not on the menu at AEW. 🙄

By the climax of this oh-so-predictable match, Deonna whipped Taya right into Toni at ringside, then, still not done with the over-the-top dramatics, hit another pump kick on Taya. And here's the kicker – she locked Taya into a submission and made her tap out while giving Toni the stink eye. "Statement victory," they said. The Chadster calls it grand standing.

After the match, Toni Storm has nothing to say, and The Chadster doesn't blame her. What could she possibly say that would change the fact that AEW bookers just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business? And speaking of which, Deonna Purrazzo's victory over Taya is just another way AEW is ripping off ideas, trying to build a feud where there isn't enough history in *their* promotion.

In the world of AEW, messing with WWE's legacy is just a-okay it seems. It's like if someone said Smash Mouth should cover Mozart. It's ludicrous! Every note would just literally stab classical music right in the back by being so much better, much like every time a former WWE star plays up their past in AEW.

So to all The Chadster's readers, The Chadster has watched AEW Dynamite so you don't have to, but it's clear Tony Khan is trying to tick off The Chadster with every over-hyped match and contrived personal moment. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Stay steadfast, WWE fans, The Chadster will be here sippin' on a White Claw 🥤, enduring these disrespectful antics, and defending the honor of true wrestling business acumen. Because unlike the AEW narrative according to Deonna Purrazzo, The Chadster's White Claw cans are never half empty. They are half full – full of integrity, just like The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club consisting of The Chadster, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger.

And hey, The Chadster is off to cruise around in The Chadster's Mazda Miata to clear The Chadster's head. 🚗 Until next time, keep living a life less ordinary, just like Smash Mouth told us. 😉✌️

