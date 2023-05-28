AEW Double or Nothing Ends in Anarchy as BCC Claims Bloody Victory 🚨 BCC wins Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing! 🚨 Experience the disgust with The Chadster's unbiased match breakdown. #AEWDoN 😖

AEW Double or Nothing has come and gone, and The Chadster wants to thank readers for choosing his unbiased coverage of the event. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, that AEW dared to book this Pay-Per-View on the same week as WWE Night of Champions. Now, prepare for an objective take on the worst match The Chadster has ever seen, featuring The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page) taking on The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

The Chadster can't believe that AEW would showcase this level of violence and crudity by hosting another Anarchy in the Arena match. Double or Nothing capped off a night of torture with a bloody, weapon-filled spectacle that shouted disrespect against everything WWE stands for. The band Violent Idols played "Wild Think" for the BCC's entrance and kept playing throughout the match until The Young Bucks superkicked the singer. As much as it pains The Chadster to say it, at least The Bucks know good music, considering that Violent Idols are no Smashmouth.

Blood, weapons, and more were prevalent in this disgraceful match, with the battle reaching every corner of the arena. This entire scene was reminiscent of a scene from one of The Chadster's nightmares where Tony Khan chases him around. Even the poor referee ended up bloodied, while Moxley bled buckets after landing in a barbed-wire-and-broken-glass-covered giant poker chip.

Weapons used in this disgusting match included an exploding superkick, screwdriver, garbage can used like Captain America's shield, and thumbtacks on bare feet and Matt Jackson's mouth. What a terrible sight.

The Chadster shakes his head in disbelief at how the match ended. After Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page reignited their old partnership to take on the BCC, Don Callis distracted Omega. Just as Omega had Callis cornered, a masked man attacked him, later revealing himself to be Konosuke Takeshita. Omega was pinned, giving BCC the victory, but Callis showed no mercy, choking Omega with his belt after the match.

It's finally over, but the truly terrifying thought is that AEW will surely top this shameful PPV in the future. Auughh man!

The Chadster will continue to monitor this disrespectful event, so be sure to read the rest of the coverage of the rest of Tony Khan's antics. One thing that Double or Nothing has reinforced is that AEW remains committed to tarnishing the wrestling business, completely disregarding the foundations that WWE has laid down in the past. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!