AEW Dynamite: Andrade Debuts; Charlotte Flair Reacts

Former WWE star Andrade made his surprise AEW Dynamite debut this week, joining new manager Vicki Guererro to interrupt a segment featuring new AEW coach and analyst Mark Henry. Henry was in the middle of telling Tony Schiavone he still has a lot in the tank when it comes to stepping in the ring when Vicki interrupted with her trademark "excuse me!" and brought out Andrade El Idolo.

AEW played up Andrade's history in CMLL and NJPW but avoided mentioning his time in WWE. After Andrade debuted, his girlfriend, Charlotte Flair, took to Twitter to react.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 5, 2021

And she followed up the next morning:

It was otherwise an action-packed episode of Dynamite, and perhaps due to the timeslot, which saw Dynamite air at 10PM on Friday instead of its usual 8PM Wednesday slot thanks to the NBA playoffs, AEW took some chances, making the main event of the show a bullrope match between Dustin Rhodes and rising star Nick Comoroto. Rhodes won the match.

AEW Dynamite opened this week with a tag team match between Pac and Penta vs the Young Bucks that featured interference by Brandon Cutler and possible collusion with referee Rick Knox as the Young Bucks picked up the victory. Eddie Kingston saved Death Triangle from a beatdown after the match, though they were less than grateful for the help.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Did the Death Triangle Get Their Revenge vs The Young Bucks? | AEW Friday Night Dynamite, 6/4/21 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91lLxsp-KWw)

Also on Dynamite, QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo defeated Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson in a tag team match. It would have been nicer for Ogogo to beat Cody at Double or Nothing, of course. Jungle Boy and Christian Cage defeated Private Party in a tag team match, though Matt Hardy got revenge on Christian by giving him a Twist of Fate on the ramp after the match. Red Velvet defeated The Bunny in singles competition.

In non-wrestling segments on Dynamite this week, Evil Uno of the Dark Order challenged Miro to a TNT Championship match. Britt Baker celebrated her AEW Women's Championship match by teasing the crowd with free burgers from McDonalds, only to decide to keep them all for herself, Rebel, and Tony Schiavone, but Nyla Rose knocked the burgers out of their hands and popped several of Baker's balloons, setting up a new feud. The Inner Circle also made an appearance to cut a promo celebrating their win over The Pinnacle at Stadium Stampede, hand out free t-shirts to the crowd, and announce that their feud with The Pinnacle is nowhere near over.

