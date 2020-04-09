AEW Dynamite Defies Obstacles One More Time and Delivers Strong

This week's AEW Dynamite opened with Jake "The Snake" Roberts giving an eerie promo on behalf of Lance Archer. This led to a squash match between Archer and Alan Engle. I know AEW is building him up to be a monster, and that's not hard when all he's been doing is squash matches. Our next match went between Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida. This was an exciting match between two excellent in-ring performers. The match took a turn for the bloody when Baker's nose was busted. Pouring blood, Shida and Baker continued. Shida took the win, angering a bloodied Baker. AEW featured some impressive video packages throughout the night, as well as some solid matches across the board. Producers and management have figured out how to balance the shows with enough promos and wrestling to keep the show engrossing and fun, impressive considering the real-world obstacles they have had to face.

AEW has become the gold standard for weekly wrestling programming as of late. From creative and exciting matches and video packages to letting the other talent cheer on from the sidelines, they've managed to maintain some semblance of normalcy. The real excitement though came outside the ring, with this week's Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho and Tony Shiavone on commentary. Jericho and Shiavone have great chemistry together and made for some genuinely fun back-and-forth banter. Shooting from the Hardy Compound, Matt Hardy gave an exciting promo, discussing "that hole of the ass" Jericho and his cronies in the Inner Circle. But the real question on my mind was where Vanguard 1 was. Thankfully, AEW answered my only burning question with twisted delight and glee.

Vanguard-1 appeared and, to my surprise, had subtitles and a full-on conversation with Hardy. In one of the genuinely funniest things I've seen in wrestling in quite some time, Vanguard says the Jericho shirt was "Fiya. Yea, a dumpster fiya". We then cut to said shirt, on fire, with Hardy going "Literally, it's a dumpster fire" while motioning to the burning shirt. This entire video package is nothing short of genius. This has become the storyline I look forward to every single week, without a doubt. Overall this was another great episode of AEW. I appreciate every company that is putting out content during this time. In the case of AEW Dynamite, that even means holding a full tournament for a new title. Though to be honest, I know I speak for millions of wrestling fans when I say that I look forward to having live wrestling events back in our lives again.