AEW Dynamite Preview: 2023 Under Attack by New Years Smash

The Chadster isn't even done having his life RUINED by Tony Khan in 2022, and already AEW is setting out to destroy 2023 for The Chadster! Yes, this week's episode of AEW Dynamite celebrates the coming new year with a special title: New Years Smash. Naturally, The Chadster doesn't have to explain to all of you just how unfair this is to WWE, The Chadster, and the wrestling business as a whole. You all get it by now. Tony Khan is evil and he's obsessed with The Chadster and that isn't going to change. So let's just begrudgingly take a look at what Khan has planned for AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash tonight.

The night kicks off with a TNT Championship match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow. Then, the sixth match in a best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite takes place in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale face Tay Melo and Anna Jay, while Ethan Page and Bryan Danielson do battle. And last but not least, Top Flight takes on Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in tag team action. It's a stacked card and sure to be an action-packed show, but no matter how good it is, The Chadster will always hate it because Tony Khan controls it, and Tony Khan bases his entire booking strategy on what is most likely to cheese The Chadster off.

The Chadster has decided to make it his New Year's resolution to expose Tony Khan and his shady dealings for what they are. This year, The Chadster is determined to be a more powerful voice in the wrestling business and use his platform to make sure that Khan's ulterior motives are exposed and questioned. The Chadster knows that he can't do it alone, and plans to enlist more wrestling fans and journalists to join him in bringing down Khan's empire. The Chadster knows that it won't be easy, but this is a fight that must be won. The future of the wrestling business depends on it. so join The Chadster in stopping Tony Khan's tyranny and most of all his bullying of The Chadster and more importantly his bullying of WWE. This can't be allowed to go on for another year, so please, help The Chadster make the world a better place in 2023.

AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash airs at 8/7C on TBS tonight. But let's start the new year off right by not tuning in, okay? And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!