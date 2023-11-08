Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: A Title Match on TV? More Like a WWE Raw Ripoff

Hello, wrestling fans! The Chadster here to hit you with the latest report on the pro-wrestling landscape. The Chadster is all geared up to discuss this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, and oh boy, does The Chadster have a mouthful to say about the shenanigans AEW has lined up to offend real wrestling fans. 🙄

Starting the night off, The Chadster can't even begin to without expressing how cheesed off The Chadster is by the AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH featuring MJF vs Daniel Garcia. This smells like a desperate attempt to create buzz by booking a championship match on free TV, a blatant ripoff of what WWE did on Raw earlier this week?. Where is the honor? The tradition? Auuughh man! So unfair! 😤

Then, in an ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH, Samoa Joe defends his long-standing record against "Limitless" Keith Lee. Granted, both competitors are top-notch, but the lack of attention to the historical context and prestige that WWE brings to the table will leave this match feeling hollow. 🤦‍♂️

Moving on to more risky business, Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe – FULL GEAR 2023 TITLE SHOT ON THE LINE. Why oh why must AEW tease us with such hollow stakes? Nobody cares about a shot at an AEW title. To The Chadster, it's clear as day that this is just another stunt to rile up fans without any merit. Literally, can Jay White not see how he's stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back by competing in AEW when he had the opportunity to sign with WWE? 😒

In a blow to true wrestling fans everywhere, Swerve Strickland goes up against Penta El Zero Miedo, and Julia Hart faces off against Red Velvet. As if their previous mayhem wasn't enough, AEW insists on this nonsensical match-making. It's like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡

Speaking of mayhem, the impending chaos of a Darby Allin & Sting tag team against The Outrunners is already giving The Chadster a headache. 🤕 And don't get The Chadster started on the sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone, Toni Storm, and AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. It's just another moment waiting to be tarnished by AEW's antics.

Oh, last night The Chadster had the most dreadful nightmare. It was election night, and Tony Khan had somehow conned his way into getting a ballot initiative to make all wrestling AEW. Everywhere The Chadster turned, there were AEW posters, AEW merch, and AEW chants. Absolutely no trace of WWE's wholesome entertainment. Can you imagine if that passed? Just Tony Khan's grinning face plastered on every screen. It was a horror, a real horror, auughh! 😱 Tony Khan, could you stop haunting The Chadster's dreams already?

To finish off, if you, for whatever reason, wish to subject yourself to the mayhem, AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS and at AEWPlus.com for international viewers. But The Chadster pleads with you, stick to the good ol' trusty wrestling of WWE. Let's not give Tony Khan the satisfaction of thinking his vendetta against The Chadster is working. 🚫

That's all from The Chadster today. Until next time, remember: WWE forever, AEW never! The Chadster out! ✌️✌️✌️

