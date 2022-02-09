AEW Dynamite Preview: Forbidden Door, Texas Death Match, More

Most of the talk about this week's episode of AEW Dynamite has focused on who will walk through the Forbidden Door and sign with AEW, as Tony Khan has been teasing since last week. But there's an entire action-packed wrestling show also planned for tonight, and let The Chadster tell you, it is royally cheesing him off!!!

First and foremost, there is the surprise signing, which The Chadster is sure will be some traitor who had everything in their career handed to them by WWE only to turn around and literally stab Vince McMahon in the back by signing with the competition just because he probably fired them for cost-cutting purposes. That's just so disrespectful, in The Chadster's opinion. When a wrestler is fired by WWE they should recognize that this phase of their career is over and it's time to start a podcast or appear on Impact Wrestling. Going to AEW and competing with WWE is a slap in the face to everything WWE has done for the wrestling business!

But AEW also has several other matches and segments planned, in addition to the Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier that will pit Isiah Kassidy against AEW's new signee.

AEW World Champion Hangman Page will face Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match for the belt in tonight's main event. That match could easily main event a PPV, but since Tony Khan doesn't understand anything at all about the wrestling business, he's giving it away to fans for free on AEW Dynamite tonight.

MJF is scheduled for a promo after getting that huge win over CM Punk. Unless MJF is going to announce that he's leaving AEW to sign with WWE, however, The Chadster isn't interested in whatever he has to say.

AEW Dynamite also has a team meeting for the Inner Circle scheduled as tensions between Chris Jericho and Santana and Ortiz continue to build. Personally, The Chadster can't believe there's so much talking planned for tonight. The Chadster only wants to see wrestling on a wrestling show. Well, that, and Quiz Bowls, therapy segments, and promos claiming that Veer Mahaan is someday coming to WWE Raw.

Plus, Tony Khan promised to reveal more before AEW Dynamite goes on the air tonight. Auughh man! So unfair!

There's a big wrestling night feel tonight. Ahead of a huge #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork, while I can't reveal @IsiahKassidy's mystery opponent, I have more info on tonight's show still to come before we go LIVE on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! Thank you everyone watching Dynamite tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Whatever you do, please do not tune into TBS at 8E/7C tonight.