AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and More Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is sure to be action packed and The Chadster's carpet is sure to be White Claw soaked. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster has suffered a lot since AEW was founded in 2019. Billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan has succeeded in making The Chadster's life absolutely miserable by bringing variety and opportunity to the pro wrestling landscape in North America. Tony Khan has ruined many a week when The Chadster was forced to watch and report, in an unbiased fashion, on his weekly television shows. The Chadster has even been rendered sexually impotent thanks to Tony Khan and his sick obsession with The Chadster. But tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite could be the thing that finally pushes The Chadster over the edge.

Why is this particular episode of AEW Dynamite cheesing The Chadster off so badly? It's a combination of two things. First of all, WrestleMania is less than two weeks away, and AEW is picking up steam and gaining attention at what should be WWE's biggest moment. Obviously, Tony Khan doesn't care about WWE at all and is being just so disrespectful. And secondly, Tony Khan has doubled town by booking such a packed show for tonight, as if he is purposely trying to get people to pay attention to AEW at a time when they should really be paying attention to WWE. The whole thing just goes to show that Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything that Vince McMahon has ever done for it.

Tonight's show features a match between Canadian Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo, a top star from Mexico, which means that with American company AEW in the mix, this is a total of three countries teaming up to bully WWE with this dream match, which is just so unfair. Jon Moxley will face Stu Grayson, who recently returned to AEW, which is a sign of confidence in the company. Sting is returning to team with fan favorites Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin to take on Kip Sabien, The Butcher, and The Blade. Toni Storm will be facing Skye Blue as The Outcasts run rampant on AEW. The Gunns will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Top Flight. Hook will face Stokely Hathaway. Amd worst of all, Adam Cole will address the AEW audience tonight on AEW Dynamite.

As you can see, all of this is totally unfair, both to The Chadster, and to WWE. The Chadster can only hope that enough people realize it and don't tune in to AEW Dynamite at 8/7C tonight, giving Tony Khan the ratings he craves.

