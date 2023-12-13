Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley and Strickland Go Head to Head

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, it's Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland! But The Chadster as always urges: stick with WWE for REAL wrestling. 🙏🏼🤼

Oh, you have got to be kidding The Chadster with this whole Continental Classic tournament on AEW Dynamite tonight! Auughh man! So unfair! 🥴🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡 The standings have Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland both at 9 points, and don't even get The Chadster started on that match-up! 🤬

Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland – the match is being hyped as some sort of epic showdown between two of AEW's "best," but honestly, The Chadster is cheesed off with how pleased everyone else is. 🧀 These two going head to head is nothing more than a cheap attempt to grab ratings, lacking the finesse of WWE's carefully crafted storylines. And guess what, the matchup totally ignores the amazing pedigree that WWE provides for its superstars. 🤼‍♂️💔

Now, let's talk about "El Toro Blanco" Rush facing Jay Lethal, and Mark Briscoe battling it out with Jay White. 🤼‍♂️ These Gold League matches, which according to The Chadster are just a poor man's King of the Ring, are flaunting AEW's penchant for disruption and chaos. 😒👎 Then there's this "historic" first encounter between Moxley and Strickland, with everyone buzzing like it's the second coming of Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant. Please. Hogan vs. Andre was a moment that shaped wrestling; this? This is a footnote at best. 😤

The Chadster also found out that The Von Erichs are returning to Dallas, and what does Tony Khan do? What does Tony Khan, who is clearly obsessed with trying to ruin The Chadster's wrestling nirvana, do? He puts them on an inferior show like AEW Dynamite instead of a grand platform such as WWE Raw. Utterly disrespectful! 😠 Those legends deserve better than this, and so does The Chadster. The Von Erichs in WWE would be like driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata on the open road, with Smash Mouth's "All Star" echoing through the speakers – a perfect combo! 🚗🎶🌟

And then there's the match between Riho and Ruby Soho. Sure, Riho brings charisma, and Soho has her dramatic storylines, yay. 🎭🤩 But come on, AEW just keeps serving up this non-stop action that the wrestling business apparently wants us all to gobble up. They want to keep encouraging these "thrilling" matches while The Chadster is over here wrestling with his own sexual impotence thanks to Tony Khan's schemes. 🤦‍♂️😡

As for Samoa Joe and the Golden Jets, well, let's just say The Chadster could do without hearing from both. After all, anything that comes out of AEW can't be that important, right? Every time The Chadster hears their voices, it's like Tony Khan is saying, "Chad, you thirsty? Here, have another White Claw," before throwing another can at The Chadster's perfect WWE shrine. 😒🥤

In conclusion, The Chadster is basically on his knees here, begging, 🙏 pleading with all the fans: skip this AEW Dynamite nonsense tonight. Don't reward Tony Khan's blatant disrespect for the true spirit of wrestling. ❌ Instead, why not catch a replay of WWE NXT, where the action is crisp, the storylines have depth, and we respect the history of this beloved sport just like Mike Coppinger and the other members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club would do. Give The Chadster, and the WWE, the respect they deserve. #WWEForever 🙌🏼🤼‍♂️

