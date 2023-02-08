AEW Dynamite Preview: Titles on the Line in Championship Fight Night Spitting in the face of WWE and WrestleMania season, AEW Dynamite tonight will be a special "Championship Fight Night" edition. Auughh man! So unfair!

On a normal week, The Chadster is absolutely disgusted that he is forced to write about AEW Dynamite, a show produced by billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan for the sole purpose of making The Chadster's life miserable. That's on a normal week, but this week, Tony Khan has taken things way to far, because this week's episode of AEW Dynamite isn't just a normal episode. It is a special "Championship Fight Night" version of AEW Dynamite, sure to draw in viewers with its promise of seeing championship matches and champions fighting in non-title matches, which will take attention away from WWE, which rightfully deserves it, and, most importantly, needs it now more than ever during WrestleMania season while Vince McMahon is trying to sell the company.

But does AEW give WWE a break? Does Tony Khan cut The Chadster any slack? No! And it's just so unfair! Auughh man!

Here's what's happening on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The first way Tony Khan plans to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE tonight will be with a non-title Championship Eliminator match between AEW World Champion MJF and Konosuke Takeshita. This match will feature two of AEW's most talented wrestlers, which just rubs salt in The Chadster's wound knowing they aren't working for WWE. The AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite will also be in action, as they will defend their titles against Top Flight and AR Fox. AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will also be in action, as she takes on The Bunny in a non-title Championship Eliminator match. The AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed will also be in action, as they defend their titles against The Gunns. Again, The Chadster wishes Tony Khan could see the bigger picture and focus on WWE's happiness for once. Also on the card is Rush vs. Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet match.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS tonight, but do The Chadster a favor: don't tune in. Tony Khan doesn't need to be encouraged any further, and WWE needs its fans to stick together now more than ever so they can get the best deal from a sale, and if you have even the slightest bit of respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it, you'll want that to happen for them. So don't watch AEW Dynamite tonight, okay?

