AEW Dynamite Preview: What To Expect Ahead of the All Out PPV

Hi everyone. Chad McMahon was unable to do his usual AEW preview today because he called out sick, saying something about how it was "so unfair" that AEW was holding a PPV on the same weekend as WWE's biggest PLE in the UK ever. He sounded like he was a few seltzers deep, so we wish him the best in his recovery. Instead, I'll be providing your AEW Dynamite preview tonight, though I understand mine will probably be more "biased" in Chad's eyes.

This week's AEW Dynamite is the last episode before All Out, so the main purpose is to sell that PPV to potential viewers. It's streaming as usual on Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Fite internationally, as well as on traditional PPV providers. I strongly suggest you consider any option other than Bleacher Report, as I've yet to not have a bad experience with their app when watching an AEW PPV. Consider yourselves warned.

Currently, the card for All Out is stacked but lacks a main event. The current card stands as follows:

AEW InterimWomen's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Bake r vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

vs. r vs. vs. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

vs. TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

vs. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match

Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: ChrisJericho vs. Bryan Danielson

vs. Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

vs. Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

vs. FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal

and vs. and Casino Battle Royal

Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

We can expect a Darby Allin and Sting match to be added to the card on Dynamite tonight, as Allin said that would happen when he appeared on DDP's podcast. And of course, Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley needs a match as well. The question is, after squashing CM Punk last week, who will his opponent be? A lot of speculation claims t it will be Punk again, perhaps with a cheat-to-win heel turn. We could also see the return of MJF in some capacity related to this, as he's rumored to be on the way back soon. Perhaps some of that will become more clear after Dynamite tonight, where we will hear from Jon Moxley (though no other details have been provided).

Here's what else AEW has officially announced for tonight's episode of Dynamite. Bryan Danielson will take on Jake Hager ahead of his match with Jericho at the PPV. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open will face Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in a semi-final match for the Trios tournament, with the winner going on to All Out. And ahead of their four-way, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida will team up to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. AEW usually announces at least a few more matches before the show, though they do already have the graphic done…

We'll keep you updated if things change. And as always, check back here tonight for live updates about anything newsworthy that happens during the show, and tomorrow for additional thoughts.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, wrestling