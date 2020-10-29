AEW Dynamite Recap – Kenny Omega Circles His Destiny

On AEW Dynamite last night, Kenny Omega beat Penta El Zero Miedo to get one step closer to the AEW Championship. We'll tell you all about it right here in part three of The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition covering AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Tonight is a special Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, and we're just two weeks away from AEW Full Gear.

AEW Dynamite Recap for October 28th, 2020 Part 3

Alex Marvez talks to Best Friends, or he is about to when Miro and Kip Sabian interrupt. They say they forgive Best Friends for breaking their video game. They have a present for them. Penelope Ford hands them a package. She's dressed like Orange Cassidy (Halloween, remember). Then Miro and Sabian decide this is a trick, not a treat, and beat the crap out of Best Friends. They open the package, and it's a new arcade joystick panel.

Serena Deeb comes out. Layla Hirsch is in the ring already. We see a promo from Deeb, recorded earlier.

"Last night, I defeated Thunder Rosa and became the new NWA Women's World Champion. What does this mean? This is a legacy in my hands—all the women who came before me. Last night, the game changed in women's wrestling. I will show you. You will see why you will respect me." Not a great promo, to be honest. They couldn't do another take on that?

Leyla Hirsch vs. Serena Deeb – NWA Championship Match

Hirsch has an amateur wrestling background, and that shows through a lot in her style. Hirsch gets a lot of offense here, basically controlling the first half of the match. I was expecting a squash here, to be honest. Hirsch is still in control after a commercial break. You know what, I think Leyla Hirsch ought to be the NWA Champion!

Finally, Deeb makes a comeback. She hits a pair of neckbreakers and then puts on a half crab submission. Hirsch taps out.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Weird match. The whole situation is weird. Deeb won the belt last night at a UWN show from Thunder Rosa, presumably because Rosa just signed a deal, probably with WWE. Deeb is signed to AEW, but commentary is acting like she's on loan from NWA here. And she just won her first title defense where she wrestled as the underdog against a rookie. It wasn't a bad match. Just weird.

Alex Marvez talks to Hikaru Shida. He asks about Nyla Rose refusing to wrestle until Shida grants her a title match; Shida says she wants Nyla at Full Gear. Well, that was easy. Shawn Spears comes out with Tully Blanchard. There's a jobber in the ring.

Shawn Spears vs. Jobber – AEW Dynamite Squash Match

Spears hits a death valley driver and wins.

Winner: Shawn Spears

As he's celebrating, someone in a bull mask throws candy at him. Spears confronts the bull and tosses him in the ring. Spears gets the steel slug from Tully for his glove, but while he's putting it in, the bull removes his mask, and it's Scorpio Sky. He hits a TKO on Spears.

Here's the card for Full Fear so far: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston. FTR vs. Young Bucks. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose. Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in Elite Deletion. Cody vs. Darby Allin. Chris Jericho vs. MJF. Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver (on the Buy-in Preshow.

And here's the card so far for next week: Chris Jericho on commentary. Ortiz and Sammy vs. MJF and Wardlo. Miro vs. Trent. Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky. Cody and Gunn Club vs. Dark Order. And Jon Moxley comes face to face with Eddie Kingston.

Penta El Zero Miedo Jr. Esquire or whatever he's officially g0ing by this week comes out. This was supposed to be Rey Fenix, but he got injured last week, and Eddie Kingston convinced him to give up his spot to his brother, who he beat for that very spot last week. Dynamite takes a commercial break. Kenny Omega comes out after that with his elaborate introduction again.

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Kenny Omega

After a brief opening exchange, Omega lifts up his short to reveal the AAA Mega Championship, which he previously won from Rey Fenix. Omega taunts both Lucha Bros with it. Penta is not amused and pays Kenny back with a chop. Kenny chops him back. Penta slowly removes his glove to chop Kenny with a bare hand. He tosses it to Kenny, who catches it and slaps him with it. Then Kenny beats Penta down.

Kenny is in control, but he gets too cocky and gets caught up. Penta takes control, hitting a backstabber and then a tope con hilo when Kenny rolls outside. Dynamite takes a commercial break. What is this, WWE?! My god, they rip off everything (RIP Hyatte)!

After the break, it's Omega hitting a tope con hilo on Penta. Are we taking another commercial break? No? Okay. Penta hits a dive from the top turnbuckle on Kenny on the outside. Penta rolls him back in and tries a top rope stomp, but Omega dodges. Penta dodges a V-Trigger and hits a springboard slingblade, which gets a two-count. He goes up on the turnbuckles again, and Kenny stops him. But it ends with Penta stomping Omega as he hangs off the ropes.

They take a breather and loudly discuss the next series of spots with each other on camera. Kenny hits some snapdragon suplexes, and then he does land a V-Trigger, but Penta kicks out. He goes for a second V-Trigger and then picks up Penta for One-Winged Angel, but Penta escapes. He finds himself resting face-first on the second turnbuckle. Omega hits a V-Trigger to the back of the head, still against the turnbuckle. He goes for a snapdragon off the second turnbuckle, but Penta fights back. So Kenny tries to suplex Penta to the outside, onto the entrance ramp. Penta fights him off again, then jumps off the top turnbuckle and hits a destroyer on Kenny on the ramp.

Penta brings Kenny inside and hits a package piledriver. Omega kicks out, though. They replay the piledriver a few times. God damn, does Kenny take that move tight.

Penta goes for a pumphandle slam, but Kenny reverses to an arm drag. Penta returns with an enziguri. Kenny hits a high running knee to the face. He goes for One-Winged Angel again, but Penta reverses to an armbar. He "breaks" the arm (I hate that move or any move where you're ). Kenny fights back now but eats a kick in the teeth, but Penta springboards right into a knee to the face. Now Kenny finally hits the One-Winged Angel and gets the win.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Rey Fenix looks disappointed in his brother after the match. He's shaking his head. Come on, Rey. We all knew Kenny was winning this match. I enjoyed this match, but there was far too little selling for all of the devasting moves hit during the match. As Dynamite goes off the air, JR tries to convince me to watch Star Wars: The Phantom Menace next on TNT instead of watching NXT Halloween Havoc on my DVR. And I have to admit; I'm susceptible to this ploy. My 10-year-old son, who watches this with me, starts to panic when I let the opening text roll play. Dammit, I better watch NXT.

