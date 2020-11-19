AEW Dynamite Recap – Why, Will Hobbs, Why?!

On AEW Dynamite this week, Pac makes his return, Britt Baker makes a new enemy, and Will Hobbs makes a shocking decision! Read all about it here!

AEW Dynamite Recap for November 18th, 2020 Part 2

Eddie Kingston joins the commentary booth as The Blade heads to the ring. The Butcher comes with him to stand at ringside, as does The Bunny. The Blade is facing Pac in Pac's first match in AEW since March, as he's been locked out of the country during the pandemic until last week. Pac dropkicks The Blade before the bell, and the match gets underway. Pac fights through interference and distractions from The Butcher and The Bunny to make The Blade tap to the Brutalizer after a shooting star press.

Pac defeats The Blade via submission.

Pac demands a microphone and then starts to talk trash to Eddie Kingston, only to get jumped by The Butcher from behind. Kingston comes to the ring, laughing, to watch the beatdown. He talks trash to Pac while Butcher and Blade hold him. Rey Fenix runs down and attacks Butcher, Blade, and Kingston, but he's outnumbered, so it doesn't go well for him. Penta El Zero M III Esquire comes out with a steel chair. He hesitates about hitting Fenix and decides to swing at Kingston instead. Death Triangle is reunited, and they've taken the ring!

Backstage, Jade Cargill has taken down Brandi Rhodes and has her arm in a steel chair. She stomps the chair, and some of AEW's female roster chase her away. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Thunder Rosa comes to the ring. NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb follows. The title is on the line tonight.

They have a match. It's a good match, dominated by mat wrestling. A clinic, you might call it. But sadly, it's ruined when Rebel distracts the ref, and Britt Baker attacks Rosa. Deeb hits a powerbomb, but Rosa still kicks out. The match continues from there and somehow gets even better. Deeb gets the win.

Serena Deeb defeats Thunder Rosa via pinfall.

Rosa attacks Baker, who went back to sitting at ringside after the match. They brawl through multiple pull-aparts. Is this a feud now? I'm down for this feud.

John Silver cuts a promo with Anna Jay. He says that Brody Lee demanded she gets a shot at Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship based on her winning streak on Dark. Anna Jay says Shida wrestled a rookie the last time they fought, but next week she's gonna reintroduce herself.

Wow, so do we finally have more than one feud going at once in the AEW Women's division? It took a while, but I'm glad we finally got here. Commentary tells us what else we can expect next week: Pac and Rey Fenix vs. The butcher and The Blade, Will Hobbs in action, and Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. SCU.

Ricky Starks and Brian Cage come out to the ring as Taz joins the commentary booth. Dynamite takes a commercial break. Then we get another of Darby Allin's unique videos. Alli is sitting on the roof of a church and then skateboarding inside the church, which I'm pretty sure isn't allowed. He lights himself on fire in the church, which is definitely not allowed. Okay. Allin comes to the ring. Cody comes out, and I think his entrance may be even more elaborate than usual. Arn Anderson is with him.

They have a match. Tax is in a good mood on commentary, but that good mood erodes as his team seems to be losing, so he heads down to ringside as Dynamite takes a commercial break. After a period of chaos, Cage hits a drill claw off the top rope on Allin to get the pin.

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks defeat Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin via pinfall.

Team Taz beats down Cody and Darby after the match. Will Hobbs runs out with a steel chair to chase them off. He picks up the FTW belt, left lying in the ring by Cage, and holds it up… and then hits Cody in the face with it! Cage gets in the ring and gives him a hug. Team Taz stands tall over Cody as Dynamite goes off the air.

Tonight's Dynamite was entertaining as always. There was a lot crammed into these two hours, including some excellent wrestling. And how can you not love a pregnancy announcement (which was confirmed, btw)? But there's no rest for the weary because I've still got two hours of NXT to watch and recap.

