AEW Dynamite Review, or Why Bryan Danielson Should Retire Now

The Chadster reviews AEW Dynamite, exposing Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese him off. From Moxley's return to Danielson's non-retirement, it's unfair to WWE! 😤🤼‍♂️

Article Summary Jon Moxley's return and call-out of Darby Allin was disrespectful to the wrestling business.

Adam Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii match was a brutal display, unlike WWE's style.

Teasing Bryan Danielson's retirement only to have him stay undermines WWE Hall of Fame potential.

MJF and Daniel Garcia's segment lacked proper security, showing AEW's chaotic approach.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now after watching what may have been the worst episode of AEW Dynamite The Chadster has ever had the misfortune of witnessing. 😡😡😡 Tony Khan has once again gone out of his way to personally offend The Chadster with two hours of so-called "professional wrestling" that was nothing more than a blatant attack on everything WWE has done for the business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Let's start with Jon Moxley's return at the beginning of AEW Dynamite. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Jon Moxley had the audacity to walk through the crowd like some kind of tough guy. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And then to call out Darby Allin? The Chadster doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks that's how you build a storyline. 🤦‍♂️ And if The Chadster hears one more rumor that this is building up to Shane McMahon joining AEW… The Chadster just can't with that! How could Shane McMahon destroy his own birthright?! 😠

Next up was the match between Tomohiro Ishii and Adam Page. 😒 The Chadster can't even begin to describe how much this match cheesed him off. All that hard-hitting action and "fighting spirit" nonsense is just not what wrestling is supposed to be about. WWE would never put on such a brutal display. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to make The Chadster's beloved WWE look bad. 😠

Speaking of things that don't make sense, what was up with that Swerve Strickland and Adam Page segment? 🤔 The Chadster couldn't believe his ears when Swerve started talking about Page's personal life. That's not how you build a feud! WWE would never stoop so low as to bring real-life issues into a storyline. It's just another example of how AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤

And don't even get The Chadster started on Jamie Hayter's return match. 🙄 A quick squash match against Harley Cameron? Is that supposed to be impressive? In WWE, returning champions always have long, competitive matches to showcase their skills. Tony Khan is clearly trying to cheese off The Chadster by doing things differently. 😠

The segment with MJF was just ridiculous. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster couldn't believe how they let Daniel Garcia attack MJF like that. In WWE, security would never let that happen. It's like AEW doesn't even care about protecting their top stars. And announcing a match for AEW All Out just like that? Where's the build-up? The storytelling? These guys should face each other seven or eight times in a row on weekly TV before doing a PPV match like that. Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤

That eight-man tag match was just a mess. 🙄 The Chadster couldn't even keep track of who was legal and who wasn't. It's like they were just trying to cram as many flips and kicks as possible into one match. WWE would never put on such a chaotic display. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

The Chadster was particularly cheesed off by the Mercedes Moné segment. 😡 Having a celebration party backstage? That's not how you build a champion! And don't even get The Chadster started on Kazuchika Okada showing up. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to remind everyone that AEW features top talent from around the world, which is just so unfair to WWE. And speaking of so-called champions, Mariah May's promo was not the kind of thing a new world champion should be proud of. She didn't even take twenty minutes to walk to the ring and just cut the promo on the stage. WWE would never! 😤

The debut of Ricochet was another slap in the face to WWE. 🙄 The Chadster couldn't believe that Ricochet would literally stab Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. And then to have him win his first match? It's like Tony Khan is trying to say that WWE doesn't know how to use talent properly.And to tease a confrontation for Will Ospreay, only for PAC to attack Ospreay is just too dang far! AEW shouldn't use Ricochet like that just to promote their upcoming All Out PPV. 😠

Finally, that ending segment with Bryan Danielson and Jack Perry was just ridiculous. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster couldn't believe they would tease Danielson's retirement only to have him decide to keep defending the AEW title, and, worst of all, give the first defense to Jack Perry, a man who shamelessly hurt the feelings of WWE star CM Punk and forced Punk to physically assault him backstage. So unfair to CM Punk to put him in that position, and even worse for AEW to capitalize on it. Instead of engaging in this bull cheese, Danielson should just retire so he can return to WWE where he belongs and get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. But no, instead, he's gonna further tarnish his legacy in AEW. It's like they're trying to manipulate the fans' emotions, which is something WWE would never do. Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about storytelling in wrestling. 😤

The Chadster is so upset after watching this episode of AEW Dynamite that he had to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. 😡 Now there's a mess on the floor, and The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, refuses to clean it up. She says The Chadster needs to take responsibility for his actions, but she just doesn't understand that it's all Tony Khan's fault! Now she's gone back to texting that guy Gary, and The Chadster is left to deal with this mess alone. So The Chadster decided to take a drive in his Mazda Miata, listen to some Smash Mouth, and cool down, but then he remembered the Miata is in the shop because freaking Tony Khan forced The Chadster to light it on fire last weekend! Auugh man! Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😠

In conclusion, last night's AEW Dynamite was undoubtedly the worst episode of televised so-called wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, which is really saying something. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster strongly advises all readers to watch some WWE programming as soon as possible to cleanse themselves of this AEW nonsense. It's the only way to truly appreciate real professional wrestling. 💯

