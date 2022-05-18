AEW Dynamite to Go Forward Tonight Despite Everything That Happened

In a week where tragedy has struck the wrestling world, you would think that Tony Khan might show for once that he does have a heart beating somewhere inside his body and call off tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Chadster is still trying to process the devastating news we learned on Monday: that Sasha Banks and Naomi disrespectfully walked out on WWE Raw, literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back. Auughh man! So unfair!

But no. AEW Dynamite is going forward even though the entire wrestling world is totally shook by this devastating news. The breaking of the sacred bonds between wrestling promoter and independent contractor is a very serious event. Wrestling promoters provide everything for wrestlers. Money. Scripted promos. Twitch streams owned by WWE (but never by the independent contractor). And in return, all that is expected of wrestlers is to be loyal, to do what they're told, and to never ever refer to a championship as a "belt."

But Sasha Banks and Naomi chose to shatter this bond and The Chadster has been doing nothing pound White Claw Seltzers in the days since. The Chadster has gone through two-and-half four-packs of the stuff since Monday night, and it's the worst state The Chadster has been in since that time he was banned from all Auntie Anne's pretzel locations in Pennsylvania. And so for Tony Khan to go forward with an episode of AEW Dynamite just breaks The Chadster's heart and goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

Even more disrespectfully, AEW Dynamite has a loaded card tonight. Four Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches will take place, including two with "Jokers." Let The Chadster tell you, if the mystery competitors are former WWE stars once again stabbing Vince McMahon in the back, The Chadster is going to absolutely lose it. The Chadster may drink even more White Claw seltzer, and then who knows what will happen? The Chadster has been known to get pretty wild on a seltzer binge. In addition, Hangman Page will face an NJPW star as two promotions cross international borders to bully WWE. Wardlow will take 10 lashes from MJF, which is such a ripoff of something WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes would do. And then Chris Jericho and William Regal will have a "confrontation," which goes to show that neither of those seasoned veterans has any respect at all for pro wrestling and everything Vince McMahon has done for it.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but please, The Chadster is begging you, do not watch it.

